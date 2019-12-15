Dolphins' loss latest proof O-line has to be an offseason priority

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- There was nothing significant left to dissect about the 2019 Miami Dolphins after their 36-20 loss to the New York Giants. Interest long ago turned to 2020 and Miami's long-term holes are plentiful, but they start with the offensive line.

For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins did a complete swap of their starting guards, making Week 14 starters Evan Boehm and Keaton Sutherland inactive while rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun returned to the starting lineup after a week on the bench.

Then the Dolphins proceeded to employ a three-man rotation with Deiter, Calhoun and newcomer Evan Brown -- who was just signed off the Giants' practice squad and playing in his first NFL game.

NFL Essentials Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Projected 2020 NFL draft order »

More NFL coverage »

It was a clear sign the Dolphins were just trying to find something to stick. A stagnant run game and a battered quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, often left running for his life, were signs of the offense's weakest unit struggling to put together consistent success.

The Dolphins could be looking to find upgrades at least three, possibly four and maybe even all five positions along the offensive line. A major overhaul is needed for their rebuild to succeed. Quarterback will get all the glitz and glamour, and the Dolphins need one for sure, but none of it will matter if the offensive line issue isn't solved.

Headed into Week 15, the Dolphins allowed the most sacks in the NFL. They also had the worst rushing offense. Fitzpatrick leads all Dolphins players in rushing yards this season with 219 -- an eye-opening sign of their running back and offensive line struggles.

Quarterback breakdown: Fitzpatrick became the first Dolphin since 2015 to throw for more than 200 yards in the first half. He helped move the ball easily up and down the field targeting DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Albert Wilson. But the offense, including Fitzpatrick, floundered in the second half.

After halftime, Fitzpatrick went just 6-of-16 for 78 yards.

A question that will come up again this week: is it time to give Josh Rosen another chance at quarterback with just two games left and nothing to gain on the field? Fitzpatrick has done nothing to lose his job, and the team loves to play for him. But what is Rosen's future if he can't get back on the field?

Eye-popping stat: The Dolphins have fielded 80 players during the 2019 season, a NFL record. The previous high was the 2017 Houston Texans with 78. Miami had six players see their first snap as a Dolphin on Sunday -- a sign of their continual roster churning.

Silver lining: Fresh off his $40 million contract extension, Parker had a strong performance with four catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Parker has a career-high 954 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He's 46 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season.

Wilson, who has battled injuries all season, had his best game of the season with five catches for a season-high 59 yards.