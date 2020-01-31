How Chiefs' Rashad Fenton went from working Dolphins concessions to Super Bowl LIV

AVENTURA, Fla. -- Rashad Fenton plans on making the slowest walk possible into Hard Rock Stadium prior to Super Bowl LIV Sunday. He’ll look up in the concourse searching for a concession stand – and once he finds it, he'll reminisce how seven years ago he was up there serving hot dogs and nachos during Miami Dolphins games.

Now the Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback, who plays a significant role on defense and special teams, will have a chance to win the Super Bowl in his hometown and home stadium -- just four minutes away from his childhood home.

“It still hasn’t sunk in. I’m still living in my dream. I haven’t woke up yet,” Fenton said. “I don’t know when it will. It’s cloudy right now. But I love it.”

Fenton spent every fall weekend during ninth and 10th grade working at the Hard Rock Stadium concession stands. It was a mandatory volunteer job assigned by his Miami Norland Senior High School coaches.

“I still remember making hot dogs. I did nachos, filled up sodas and passed out peanuts,” Fenton said. “That was my weekend, week in and week out. I’m here for a different reason right now. Something far greater is destined for me.”

For his last two years of high school, Fenton went to Carol City High School, whose enrollment includes kids who live in Miami Gardens, the community where Hard Rock Stadium sits.

I Legit used to work at the Dolphin stadium growing up, And Now i will be Partaking in the Worlds Biggest Event there. God Works In Mysterious Ways🙏🏾🙌🏾 #SuperBowl54 — Rashad Fenton (@_sleepp) January 20, 2020

It’s a homecoming for several Chiefs including cornerback coach Sam Madison , a Dolphins legend who played in Miami for nine years. Players like running back Damien Williams, defensive back Jordan Lucas and defensive back Chris Lammons are all former Dolphins who played at Hard Rock Stadium, too.

Five years ago, Madison coached Fenton and Lammons with the South Florida Express -- a travel 7-on-7 team. In April, Madison got to call Fenton to tell him he was becoming a Kansas City Chief.

“There aren’t too many rookies that get the opportunity to play significant snaps in the Super Bowl. He will. It’s a testament to him, we will put him in the right position to succeed and I think he will step up to the moment,” Madison said. “He’s back in his hometown. I told him to soak it all in but also just treat it like a regular game.”

Fenton, a sixth-round pick out of South Carolina, is the Chiefs’ slot cornerback who played at least 32% of the defensive snaps in each of the last three games. He also is one of the Chiefs' key special teams players.

His emotions have been a whirlwind all week. But he got his mom to handle ticket requests so he isn’t overwhelmed.

The last time he played at Hard Rock Stadium was at 11 years old with the North Dade Bulldogs youth team participating in a few snaps against another local team at halftime of a Dolphins game.

But Sunday will be his first time in Hard Rock Stadium since those days working in the concession stands.

“I know at any moment I could still be in those shoes. My life could have taken a different path and I could have been working the concessions during the Super Bowl trying to make some money watching these guys,” Fenton said. “But I’m here. So I understand to never take this for granted. That definitely fuels my fire.”