Dolphins salivating at the speed Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller will bring

MIAMI -- Brian Flores is eager to see opposing defensive coordinators sweat when they see the Miami Dolphins' offense in 2021.

Speed is the top skill set that makes defenses stress, and the Dolphins coach had a mischievous smirk when asked about the conflict his new dynamic playmakers -- first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and free-agent signee William Fuller V -- will create.

No Dolphins position group improved more than wide receiver this offseason, and it's clear quarterback Tua Tagovailoa now has enough players to flourish as he enters an important Year 2. Honestly, none of Miami's rebuild will matter as much if Tagovailoa doesn't make the next step.

What makes the Dolphins' additions of Waddle and Fuller so dangerous are the possibilities they provide to open up opportunities for the rest of the offense as well as themselves.

"If you've got guys who can run on the perimeter, if you load the box, there's more opportunity for one-on-one matchups and opportunities downfield. Defenses have to make that decision when you have those types of players on the field," Flores said. "If you don't load the box and you play for those big plays, then there's less people in the box and less people to block, and I think it really becomes kind of a numbers/math game."

"When you have guys on the perimeter and guys who demand some attention -- that kind of attention -- then there could be more space. ... It's a chess game and obviously the run game and how you attack the run game, that's part of it."

That is Flores' answer, by the way, to oft-asked questions about at the Dolphins' failure to draft or sign a top-tier running back. He believes added playmaker speed at wide receiver and continued offensive line development will help the running game just as much, if not more than any upgrade in the backfield. The "chess game' theory makes sense as it's unlikely teams will put seven or eight men in the box to stop Myles Gaskin and the other backs, much like they did in 2020.

Speed changes everything. Fuller and Waddle might prove to be the NFL's fastest starting receiver duo.

Fuller, previously with the Houston Texans, had the fourth fastest max speed time (21.56 mph) among wide receivers last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He was also one of 13 players who were timed with a max speed of more than 21.5 mph. Fuller, a first-round pick by the Texans in 2016, ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, tied for the ninth fastest official time among active NFL players.

And, guess what? Waddle might be even faster. The former Alabama wideout didn't run the 40-yard dash this offseason as he recovered from a fractured ankle, but NFL teams received data that Waddle had the fastest GPS time of all college football players last season. Waddle was recorded running a 4.37 40-yard dash at a high school camp and videos circulated last offseason of him running neck-and-neck with Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, who ran a 4.27 40 at the 2020 combine. When asked earlier this year, Waddle said he normally runs in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s.

In their biggest free-agent splash this offseason, the Dolphins signed former Texans wide receiver William Fuller V to a one-year deal. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One can only hope for a race this summer to officially decide the Dolphins' fastest player.

Miami's speedy duo hasn't been on the field together yet, but their games seem to play off each other well. Fuller has established himself as one of the NFL's best deep-ball wide receivers, challenging defenses vertically while Waddle's best asset might be how explosive he is with the ball in his hands after the catch, threatening defenses horizontally and vertically.

The Dolphins have had their eyes on Waddle for the past couple of years. His skill set features a rare combination of elite speed, run-after-catch and return ability. That's why he was the Dolphins' pick at No. 6 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Pre-draft comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill give the Dolphins something to dream about once Waddle hits his stride.

"I get a lot of comparisons to Tyreek, just because of my small size and being able to be a runner," Waddle said. "But I want to be my own player and try to play the game that I play and try to do my own style and not try to emulate someone else's style. I'm going to try to be the player that I always have and try to make plays for the team."

If Waddle plays his style and Fuller his, this Dolphins' offense in 2021 will force defenses into those exact tough chess decisions Flores keeps envisioning.