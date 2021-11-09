Miami Dolphins deserve to celebrate win, even against lowly Houston Texans

MIAMI -- There was a familiar feeling to the Miami Dolphins' 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans (1-8) on Sunday. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett found receiver Mack Hollins for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give Miami a multiple-score lead for the third time this season.

That's where the familiar feeling came to an end.

Unlike the previous two occurrences, Miami (2-7) held on to its multiple-score lead against Houston and ended its seven-game losing streak, overcoming five turnovers and an inability to move the ball on the ground.

"I think we just played 60 minutes of football today, so whether it was we turned the ball over, our defense goes out and helps us out," tight end Mike Gesicki said. "You know, we just kind of kept pushing, kept going out there and not letting this one slip away.

"It's something to build on."

Let's throttle back the praise for a second, because for a large portion of the game, it seemed like the Dolphins were hell-bent on losing.

Against the NFL's second-worst run defense, Miami averaged 1.9 yards on 25 carries. Three of the five turnovers were in the first half and its offensive line allowed 22 pressures on 44 dropbacks and continued to be one of the worst pass-blocking units in the league.

But the Dolphins did enough to win after dropping three games this season when opponents made field goals on the final play. Even against one of the worst teams in the NFL, that warrants celebration.

"It gives [us] a lot of confidence that the work we're putting in is not going to waste," safety Eric Rowe said. "That's the biggest thing, because once you start believing that all the hard work you are putting in is not going anywhere, then ultimately you stop working hard, and then you lose even worse."

The Dolphins don't get long to relish the victory. They play host to quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) on Thursday night (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox).

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who has repeatedly said the team gets a "24-hour rule" to be upset about a loss before moving on, said he would enjoy the win for about "an hour or so" before getting back to work.

Coach Brian Flores said the team needed to get "a lot of things corrected offensively" before Thursday's game.

Ultimately, the quick turnaround is exactly what the Dolphins say they need; it keeps them from getting too high and forgetting there's still half a season to play.

"It allows guys to just put it behind you, because I think sometimes on a long week you get a win and you forget to put in the work," Hollins said. "You don't come in [on] the off day and do as much as you usually do.

"I think it's good to have a short week and be able to still celebrate it, but make sure we're off Houston and on to Baltimore."