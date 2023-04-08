Versatile Braxton Berrios 'down to do whatever' for Dolphins

MIAMI -- Braxton Berrios has at least one clearly defined role with the Miami Dolphins: He will be their return man in 2023, unless he cedes the job to someone else.

Since entering the league in 2019, the Dolphins’ recent signee has the seventh-most total return yards in the NFL, and he has averaged the second-most yards per punt return. He was an All-Pro at the position in 2021 for the New York Jets.

Berrios joins Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who were both skilled returners at one point in their careers. But quietly, he also combines with Hill and Waddle to form arguably the best receiver trio in the NFL in terms of creating separation.

“They’re truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league,” Berrios said. “I can’t wait to get in that room and just watch and learn from them and hear how they see the game or how they see the route against this coverage and all the variations.

Best of NFL Nation • Time to find Cousins' replacement?

• Pressure is on Stefanski

• Will McGlinchey solve RT woes?

• Rodgers not only QB Jets will need

• Next step for Packers? Finding backup QB

“So obviously I’m down to do whatever whenever, and I’ve always been that way and maybe, you know, if they take the top off, I’ll work across the middle or I’ll work outside. I’ll really do whatever it takes to win.”

Berrios didn’t turn heads with his receiving output last season, recording just 18 catches for 145 yards on 32 targets — all the fewest since his rookie season in 2019.

But the Jets’ below-average quarterback play was more to blame for his lack of production; he still performed at an elite level as a separator. His 4.01 average yards of separation were second only to Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch last season, and while 24% of his 176 routes run last season were vertical, playing under Dolphins head coach and offensive playcaller Mike McDaniel will allow him to utilize a more diverse route tree.

“I like a lot of things about Braxton,” McDaniel said. “I like that he’s a playmaker. I think the more assets that we have in terms of being able to make plays with the ball in their hands (the better). You guys know I feel like we have an elite distributor in Tua (Tagovailoa). So if you have scorers, to use a basketball reference, I see Braxton as a scorer, a guy that can make plays with the ball in his hands.

“So those elements are extremely exciting, as well as really getting a boost for our special teams to make some plays in the kicking game. I think that’s where I’m hoping our both offensive and defensive units are going, special teams will be that much more important because field position will be that much more of an advantage for us. That’s the hope, so excited to have him and excited to get to work with him soon.”

Hill and Waddle were used interchangeably in the slot last season, spending 33% and 18% of their offensive snaps at the position, respectively, and Berrios figures to join that rotation after the Dolphins saw their third-leading receiver, Trent Sherfield, sign with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

But don’t slot Berrios in as a slot receiver; he spent 42% of his snaps in the slot last season, but also spent 42% of them out wide. The fifth-year pro said he didn’t limit himself to learning only one position during his formative years and is comfortable playing all three receiver spots.

“I didn’t necessarily study slots,” Berrios said. “I studied receivers across the board, just because I think you can take pieces from everybody, and whether it’s a release, whether it’s the top of the route, high-pointing the ball, whatever it is.

“I’m (willing to play) whenever, whatever. And that’s something that I’ve tried to (work on) a ton in the offseason is work outside obviously as well as inside and the backfield. And again, wherever they need me, wherever there’s a place, wherever there’s an opportunity, I’m fully in on it.”

Hill and Waddle combined for 3,066 receiving yards last season and could approach or exceed that figure if Tagovailoa remains healthy for 17 games. Behind them, Berrios will compete with 2022 free agent signee Cedrick Wilson Jr., River Cracraft and 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma for targets — none of whom was particularly productive receivers last season.

But between the departures of Sherfield and Mike Gesicki, there are 103 targets the Dolphins must replace in 2023. Berrios, despite a down year in 2022, should be first in line to do so.