Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins not using contract for motivation

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins doesn’t need any extra motivation.

Wilkins enters the final year of his rookie deal in 2023 with interest from both sides in a contract extension. Spring practices came and went without an agreement, but Wilkins was present and effective each day, even earning the Dolphins' coveted orange jersey during mandatory minicamp on June 7 as the previous day's practice MVP.

Even as defensive tackles throughout the league have signed extensions -- the Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons, Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver and the New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence -- Wilkins said he will let his agent handle contract discussions. The deals he has seen throughout the league have actually left him more optimistic about the future.

“I was excited about Lawrence. That’s my fat little brother, so I was excited about him," Wilkins said of his former Clemson teammate during OTAs in May. "It’s just good to see the growth of the game and clearly how much D-line play, especially interior, means to teams. It’s good for the game, and it’s good for the guys that come after us.

"I’m a big believer in doing right by the game, doing things right and paying it forward for those guys coming after you regardless of whether it’s a dollar, whether it’s just doing things the right way, someone they can look up to. I’m just big on respecting the game. It’s cool to see."

Miami took Wilkins 13th overall in the 2019 draft, and he has played in 64 of 66 games since. While he hasn't been known as a high-sack player, Wilkins has impacted the game heavily in other areas. He set an NFL single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman last season with 98, including 16 tackles for a loss. He also batted six passes down at the line of scrimmage and forced two fumbles.

The Dolphins' captain and NFLPA player representative hasn't allowed his contract situation to distract him on the field, continuing to be a source of energy for his teammates.

“Christian is the same guy every day. He’s going to come with energy, yelling all the time and just enjoying life," linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. "I think it shows on the field because the passion that he plays with and the energy that he has is super contagious.

"I think he’s a great leader for this team, he brings guys up with him, and man, you see him on the field, that dude is different. Just break down his tape, he’s different. Christian is a baller."

In March, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the team wants Wilkins in South Florida for the foreseeable future. If the two sides manage to come to an agreement, Wilkins would be the team's first first-round pick to sign an extension since Grier took over as GM in 2016.

For the past year, as the subject of his contract has come up, Wilkins consistently has remained focused on the things he can control -- his availability and his effort. He doesn't plan on that changing, even if there's no deal in place by the time the season begins in September.

“I’m always motivated, and motivation comes from within, not a dollar amount, but it’s just my drive to be the best and be my best," he said. "No dollar changes that, changes my mindset. Whether something gets done or not, my approach is always the same.”