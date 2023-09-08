Dolphins not seeking revenge, just improvement vs. the Chargers

Eric Karabell hopes Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy and live up to his fantasy potential with the Dolphins. (0:39)

MIAMI -- Don’t bother looking for a calendar inside the Miami Dolphins' locker room with a big red circle around Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m., E.T., CBS), there isn’t one.

Yes, the Dolphins' season-opening opponent is the same team that made them look mortal on Sunday Night Football in a 23-17 loss on Dec. 11, but coach Mike McDaniel said his team didn't spend the offseason obsessing about revenge.

"Bottom line was I thought they did a great job last year [with] those two teams – last year’s teams,” McDaniel said. “They did one of the better jobs all season, but this is a new year, is the way I kind of look at it."

The game was a microcosm of the Dolphins' month of December, which featured an 0-4 record.

Through the first 12 weeks of the season, Miami ranked third in the NFL in yards per game (386.7) and second in passing offense (291.9 yards per game). During the four December games, those figures dropped to 327 yards and 228.3 yards per game, respectively.

The Chargers specifically slowed Miami down by jamming its receivers at the line and preventing passes over the middle of the field. The strategy had an adverse effect on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who recorded a completion percentage over expectation of -15.4%, the fourth-worst performance of his career.

Miami was also 3-for-11 on third downs and was limited to just 219 yards on 49 plays.

“First off, they had a great game plan for us last year," Tagovailoa said. "It was tough to get things started in the first half, and then trying to move on from that into the game, trying to get a rhythm going offensively. But you’ve got to tip your hat to their coaches. Their coaching staff, they’re well-coached.

"They took a lot of things away that we would normally run, and things that we felt comfortable doing, so hats off to them, but like I said, I’m really excited.”

While the NFL is considered a copycat league, with teams borrowing schemes and concepts that work against common opponents, the Dolphins aren't ready to call what Los Angeles did a blueprint for stopping their offense.

Tua Tagovailoa is excited about opening the season against the Chargers, who took away the middle of the field against Miami last year. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

“It wasn’t like they reinvented defense; it was more that their guys understood their issues in each individual coverage and really played in a competitive spirit," McDaniel said. "I thought there were a lot of 50/50 balls that went the way of the Chargers last year, and I just really thought overall that [their] team itself took that game with seriousness, and you could see a unit that was well-coached and well-schooled at the opposing team’s offense in this case.”

The Dolphins' defense sacked Justin Herbert four times but allowed conversions on 9-of-18 third downs and yielded 432 yards of offense.

The teams have new coordinators this time around, with Vic Fangio coaching the Dolphins' defense and former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore taking the same position with the Chargers.

“I feel like you’ve kind of just got to take a little bit of everything and watch as much as you can," Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. "That would help, obviously, watching some of the Cowboys stuff and trying to figure out some stuff. But you just try to pick up as much as you can so that you can go out there and have a productive game.”

The Dolphins' offense fell flat during its December slide and never worked its way out before their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With another full offseason under the same scheme, Dolphins players feel better prepared for this year's matchup.

“Last year obviously was the first year for everybody in this system," said Tyreek Hill, who scored on a 57-yard fumble recovery and 60-yard reception vs. the Chargers. "Obviously, we played 9 or 10 games up to that point, but I feel like this year we kind of got an understanding of where everybody needs to be at on the field. They do a great job of jamming receivers and playing to their leverage. I feel like this year is going to be a little bit different on both sides.

"It’s going to be a fun matchup, I’m glad the league gave us this game so we can go ahead and knock it out. It’s going to be fun in L.A.”