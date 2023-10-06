Rookie De'Von Achane's hot start is giving the Dolphins a loaded backfield

MIAMI -- The AFC's leading rusher has only two meaningful appearances this season.

One week after rushing for 203 yards and two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ran for 101 yards and two more scores in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Despite his limited role in Miami's first two games of the season -- he was a healthy scratch for its season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers -- Achane leads the AFC with 309 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 27 carries. After Sunday's game, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged the need to keep the rookie involved in their offensive game plan, although he didn't commit to a specific role.

"I’ll take a look at the tape before I hesitate to crown anybody," McDaniel said. "You’re looking at each individual play. I know he made some plays; the game is not too big for him. He’ll continue to have a role, for sure, for our offense moving forward.

"What does that look like in terms of ratios and touches? That will be something that I would be remiss if I didn’t wait to see the tape before making judgments like that.”

Just how impressive has Achane's start to the season been?

According to ESPN Stats & Info, he is the first rookie to record 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back games since Bryce Brown did so in 2012 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's the first Dolphins player to do so since Ricky Williams did it in four straight games in 2002.

He's on pace for 1,313 rushing yards, which would be the highest rushing mark for a rookie since Kareem Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

Entering the 2023 NFL draft, the Texas A&M product was known as a speedster -- 5-foot-9, 188 pounds with 4.32-second 40-yard dash speed. But he's been tougher to tackle than anticipated.

While his 8.63 average yards before contact leads the NFL by far, he also ranks third in average yards after contact (2.81 yards). He's impressed his teammates not only with his toughness but with his football acumen.

"Dude's a special player. He understands ball like the back of his hand," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "That is one of the coolest characteristics I can say about someone like him. He's very soft-spoken but very smart in terms of the X's and O's ... He's done a tremendous job and I know he'll continue to work hard and do what he can to help us win games.

"Needless to say, the entire league is on watch with him."

For now, Achane is part of what's been an effective two-man tandem at the position with veteran Raheem Mostert, who leads the league in total touchdowns with 7.

Behind them are injured vets Salvon Ahmed and Jeff Wilson, both of whom may struggle to find a consistent role within this offense. It's a good problem to have for a Dolphins team that leads the league in rushing at 176.8 yards per game.

"We have a very talented running back group. I feel like we’re all capable of making plays and doing the exact same thing," Achane said. "I feel like it doesn’t matter which one of us you put in. I feel like we all can go out there and do the same thing. We all compete at practice, and we all know if one of us are going in, we know that person is ready, and he can go out there and he is capable of winning the game for us.”