With De'Von Achane on IR, Dolphins look to Raheem Mostert & Co. to fill the void

MIAMI— Over the past three weeks, the Miami Dolphins have rushed for 714 yards. That’s more than 27 NFL teams have gained rushing in all five weeks.

Running back De'Von Achane was responsible for 455 yards in that three-week span as the rookie has burst onto the scene with speed and vision. Achane is averaging 12.1 yards per rush, which is nearly 2 yards more than any other player in NFL history through his first five games with a minimum of 25 rushes, according to ESPN Stats & Information. And he has played only three full games, plus one carry in Week 2.

But the Dolphins will have to look elsewhere for that production -- at least for the next four weeks. Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Achane is being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Losing a player who has produced like Achane is never ideal, but as the Dolphins prepare to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS), they have options in the backfield to stay afloat until the speedster returns.

Raheem Mostert is tied with the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey for the most rushing touchdowns with seven (Achane is third with five), and Mostert is poised to handle an additional workload. Despite Achane’s emergence, Mostert has rushed for 314 yards and is on pace for his first career 1,000-yard season.

The Dolphins also have veteran Jeff Wilson Jr., who has spent the first four games on injured reserve. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the team will activate Wilson’s 21-day practice window this week.

De'Von Achane had added a game-breaking element to an already explosive offense. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While the tandem may not be as explosive as Mostert and Achane, who own four of the eight fastest ball-carrier speeds recorded this season by NFL Next Gen Stats, Mostert and Wilson each averaged more than 4.5 yards per carry last season while splitting the workload.

And while Wilson isn’t necessarily known as a burner, that’s not to say his runs aren’t electric.

“It’s fun to watch him rush,” Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said of Wilson last season. “I don’t know who pisses him off before every game, but damn. He is a lot of fun to watch, and I’m glad he is on our team. He is a great teammate as well.”

Behind Mostert and Wilson are Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks, who earned spots on the 53-man roster after strong training camp performances. Miami also signed running back Jake Funk to its practice squad Tuesday, although it is currently unclear whether he will factor into the team’s game plan on Sundays.

Surprisingly, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a more effective passer while Achane has not been on the field.

The Dolphins (4-1) sit tied with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC and have a one-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. They lead the NFL in passing yards, rushing yards and scoring through five games, as well as explosive plays -- although Achane has contributed several in his four career appearances.

It is unclear precisely how long the Dolphins are expected to be without Achane, but the soonest he could return is Miami’s Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Over the next four weeks before their Week 10 bye, the Dolphins play the Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Chiefs -- the NFL's 13th-, 10th-, 8th- and 9th-ranked defenses, respectively, in terms of yards allowed per game.