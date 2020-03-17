What an extension means for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kirk Cousins didn't wait to see what the rest of the free-agent quarterback market would get paid before agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. With a deal worth $66 million ($96 million in total over the next three seasons), he didn't have to.

The way quarterback salaries have been trending, any extension Cousins was going to agree to would have a "3" as the first number of his average yearly salary. Cousins got just about everything he wanted: another short-term deal that is essentially fully guaranteed in nature. With $61 million guaranteed at signing and the way his contract is structured, it is highly unlikely the Vikings would cut him after one season given how much they would still owe him.

The flexibility allows Cousins to be headed toward the open market in 2023 should Minnesota not want to extend him before he gets there. That's a win for a quarterback who has valued controlling his own destiny.

The Vikings made out well, too. They made Cousins the NFL's fifth-highest-paid quarterback ($33 million per year), but it's a reasonable number compared to where the market stands. One concession from Cousins' side of negotiations was removing the no-trade clause he had on his first deal, per league sources, which is believed to go into effect immediately.

Minnesota was able to maintain stability at quarterback while remaining in win-now mode. The Vikings aren't locked into Cousins forever, but now they are very much all-in on him. Cousins is coming off the best season of his career, ranking in the top five in completion percentage (69.1) and passer rating (107.4) while throwing for 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak knows what he has in Cousins, and the deal signifies that the Vikings believe Cousins can match his level of play from 2019 if not take it a step further.

But he's going to need help getting there.

Kirk Cousins' cap number is expected to drop from $31 million to $21 million for 2020.

Arguably the most important benefit of getting an early extension done for Cousins, who had a $31 million cap hit for 2020, is that it cleared the path for the Vikings to be active in free agency. Cousins' extension came with $10 million in cap savings. The Vikings allocated that right away on Monday by using an $11.44 million franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris.

The cap space Minnesota gained on Monday was critical, but the moves and decisions made following Cousins' extension will be where the Vikings are judged most closely.

The offense still has needs, notably at left guard. Minnesota will have to prioritize how it wants to address the offensive line in free agency or the draft, but the type of financial commitment it just gave to Cousins should signify how important it is to boost the protection around him.

The Vikings are also in need of a receiver or two after trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Diggs won’t have to worry about playing in an offense where he appeared visibly frustrated at several points last season. The receiver sent out a cryptic tweet that "it’s time for a new beginning" just hours after Cousins agreed to the terms of his extension, hinting further at a trade in a subsequent post.

Diggs was a big reason for the success of the Vikings’ passing game the past five seasons. He is truly an elite talent with the speed, route running and ability to line up in a number of different spots and win his matchups. Most importantly, he helped make his QB better. Cousins posted a passer rating of 107.9 in 2018 and 111.8 in 2019 when targeting Diggs. Now, Diggs is gone, shipped off to Buffalo for a first-, fifth- and sixth-round pick in 2020 and a 2021 fourth-rounder. It won’t be easy, but Minnesota has to find his replacement now.

With a loaded wide receiver class in this draft, bringing in some speed via another pass-catching weapon for Cousins will jump to the top of the Vikings’ priorities as they continue to load up their skill players around the quarterback.

And it's no secret that the run game is vital to the success of Minnesota's offense. Cousins needs Dalvin Cook playing at his 2019 level more than anyone else on the team. Ensuring that Cook isn't headed for a holdout becomes yet another priority on the Vikings' ever-growing list.

The Vikings already secured their immediate future with one important piece in Cousins. Cook might be the next to get an extension so the offense can see if it has the ability to pick up where it left off in the divisional playoffs and improve.

The commitment on offense will certainly put pressure on Mike Zimmer's defense to get back to its standard of years past. How the Vikings allocate resources from here -- whether it's spent on Cousins and the offense or replenishing Minnesota's defense -- plays into the overall health of the franchise.

Though the Vikings' commitment to Cousins for the next three years is evident, it doesn't mean they can't or won't draft a quarterback in April. At worst, a mid-round draft pick spent on a QB turns into a backup option. At best, if the Vikings decide to move on from Cousins at some point, they might already have his heir apparent in the mix.

If things don't work out the next couple of seasons, Minnesota could look back in hindsight and regret not letting Cousins play out the remainder of the three-year deal that was set to expire after the 2020 season. Right now, however, the moves the Vikings already have made show no reason for regret. Cousins' extension benefited the cap just as much as it did maintaining continuity on offense.

When the season rolls around, we'll start to see whether this move -- and the ones that come after it -- pays off.