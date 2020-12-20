Vikings tank their playoff chances in loss to Bears

MINNEAPOLIS -- When Kirk Cousins spoke ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' 33-27 loss to the Chicago Bears, the quarterback discussed how critical it would be to play "our best when our best is required."

The Vikings' performance on Sunday was not anywhere close to good enough and dropped their chances of making the playoffs to 4%.

This season is essentially over for the Vikings, marred by their porous defense, bad offensive line play, costly decisions (like running the ball while trailing by 10 points) and game management.

The Vikings learned a hard truth about themselves on Sunday. If they couldn't stop the Bears' offense, chances are they would never be able to when it mattered in January.

Defense gets gashed: The Bears were without David Montgomery the first time they played on Nov. 16, and his return for Week 15 changed the capabilities of this Bears' offense. Chicago averaged 4.7 yards per rush against the Vikings, capped off by Montgomery's 146-yard, two-touchdown day. The Bears' offensive line created opening after opening for the second-year back to rip right through.

But it wasn't just Chicago's run game that allowed this offense to score 25-plus points for a fourth straight week. The Vikings had no answer for Mitchell Trubisky, who looked more like Patrick Mahomes with his scrambling ability and play outside of the pocket than the guy who was benched for Nick Foles weeks ago. Minnesota pressured Trubisky on just six of his 26 dropbacks, couldn't stop the bootlegs (he was 11-of-14 for 144 yards and a TD off play-action) or much else.

The Vikings' Dalvin Cook topped 100 yards rushing for the eighth time this season. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Routine theme: Sometimes it feels like it's always too little, too late with this Vikings team. Minnesota played from behind the entire game and routinely set itself back with its in-game decisions. Coach Mike Zimmer opted to kick field goals twice instead of going for it, thus putting more trust in his defense to pull off stops it wasn't routinely capable of. Chicago was without two of its top three cornerbacks going into the game and the Vikings didn't take advantage of that with Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen, who was only targeted three times, until it was too late.

The execution by the offense late in the game deserves to be critiqued, too. On the second to last possession, the Vikings' offense looked hurried on third-and-1 ahead as Cousins tried to get his unit lined up, and Dalvin Cook ran up the middle for no gain. The Vikings had time to stop and think about the play call with the upcoming two-minute warning but went with it anyways. On fourth-and-1, Cousins was pressured and Minnesota gave the ball back to Chicago.

play 0:21 Conklin drags some defenders with him into the end zone Kirk Cousins connects with Tyler Conklin, who works his way in for a 20-yard touchdown, dragging some Bears into the end zone with him.

And while it's wasn't necessarily an "in-game decision," the Vikings' choice to play Dakota Dozier at left guard has cost them immensely as Cousins continues to get eaten alive. He faced pressure on 16 of his 40 dropbacks with the interior of the offensive line getting exposed on a weekly basis.

Bailey redeems himself: After a week of kicker tryouts and an anxious air hanging over the special teams unit, kicker Dan Bailey made all of his kicks against Chicago. He went 2-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points. Zimmer's decision to look at Bailey's entire body of work and not make a knee-jerk reaction to two bad games was the right one.