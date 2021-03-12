Patriots' Bill Belichick jokes while getting hair chopped for charity

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed his sense of humor for a good cause Thursday, allowing special-teamer Brandon King to give him a haircut like he hasn't had since his teenage years to benefit Boston Children's Hospital's "Saving by Shaving" initiative.

Belichick, 68, held his hair in his hand at one point and joked: "See those gray hairs there? That's from third-and-long."

Belichick said he hadn't experienced a haircut like King's, in which scissors weren't used, since he was 12 or 13.

"Tough job trying to make me look good now," Belichick cracked. "There used to be more to cut off."

The Patriots have a longtime connection to Boston Children's Hospital, which has been named the country's No. 1 pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for the past seven years.

Part of the team's annual orientation for rookies has been to have them visit the hospital.