Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson reflects on 'stressful, successful' rookie year

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- True to the nature of his position, Rhamondre Stevenson felt like he was running nonstop from the time the New England Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Now, with a chance to exhale, the running back can reflect on his rookie campaign.

"It was kind of stressful, but successful I would say. Those are two words I would use," Stevenson told ESPN.com. "It was stressful just because of the daily grind of the NFL player. But the success part was on the field, and learning how to be a pro."

As the Patriots pick up the pieces from a disappointing ending to the 2021 season -- getting blasted by the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in the wild-card round of the playoffs -- Stevenson represents a promising piece to build around after rushing for 606 yards on 133 carries (4.6 yard average) with five touchdowns.

2022 NFL head coach changes • Tracking firings, hirings and openings »

• Grading each head coach hire »

A timely side note: His presence ultimately contributed to the Patriots trading running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in August for a 2022 sixth-round pick and 2023 fourth-rounder, with Michel playing a supporting role in the Rams' run to Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

That turned out to be a win-win deal for both teams, especially after Stevenson overcame some early hiccups with blitz pickup and ball security, and adjusting to the daily demands of being a pro, to hit his stride by the second half of the season as a potent complement to top rusher Damien Harris.

If Stevenson is to leapfrog Harris in 2022, it will start in the offseason, and his first snap of the Patriots' playoff loss highlights the area he's prioritizing.

The 6-foot, 226-pound Stevenson didn't enter until the third series of the game, and by that point with 7:14 remaining in the second quarter, the team was already down 20-0. On the play, the Oklahoma alum initially aligned wide to the left as part of an empty formation. Quarterback Mac Jones, in the shotgun, then motioned for him to come align next to him in the backfield.

Stevenson did so, before flaring out to the left side to catch a quick pass for a 4-yard gain.

"That's a big focus this offseason, just route-running and catching out of the backfield," said Stevenson, who had four catches for 33 yards in the playoff loss, and 14 receptions for 123 yards during the regular season.

That work will start at the Michael Johnson Performance in Dallas, where Stevenson worked with Bryan McCall last offseason. And then when the Patriots begin their voluntary offseason program in April, Stevenson said he plans to attend.

That's where he can continue to build chemistry with teammates like Jones, with whom he's already developed a close bond.

"That stress I was talking about, we were going through on the same path, so we had great chemistry already, a great relationship," Stevenson said. "That's a cool dude. I can talk to him about anything -- football-related or not."

He added that the strong connection with fellow running backs Harris, James White, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor helped him make it through his rookie season.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson for 606 yards on 133 carries (4.5 avg.) with five touchdowns as a rookie. David Butler II/USA Today Sports

And in late January, Stevenson also enjoyed time with fellow rookie Ronnie Perkins and offensive linemen Justin Herron, Mike Onwenu and Will Sherman at the Panini NFL Rookie Closeout event, signing his rookie cards and embracing a hobby he's had since he was a youngster. His favorite is a Bo Jackson rookie card, and a Shawn Michaels wrestling card ranks among those he puts at the top of the list.

Prior to the end of the season, longtime Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears noted Stevenson's growth over the year, saying, "You got to love the way the kid has adapted to who we are and what we need from him. He's taken all the criticism in the world and has gotten better. A lot better. I think if he continues that, he's going to be something special."

Fears is expected to retire this offseason after 31 NFL seasons, and 25 with the Patriots, and Stevenson said he's indebted to him.

"I learned a lot from him. He's been around a lot of great running backs, and knows what a great running back is supposed to look and perform like," he said.

Fears thinks the Patriots have one.

And now Stevenson plans to put in the offseason work to prove him right.