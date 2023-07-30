Patriots players say 'fire still burns bright' for coach Bill Belichick

Harry Douglas and Freddie Coleman say Bill Belichick and the Patriots must prove themselves in their fourth season since Tom Brady's departure. (2:31)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Belichick at 71: Bill Belichick is leading his 24th training camp as Patriots head coach, which sparks a question: Why does he keep doing it?

Two players who have been around him the longest – special teams captain Matthew Slater (since 2008) and offensive lineman James Ferentz (since 2017) – shared their perspectives.

“I really marvel at the fact he’s able to maintain a level of competitive stamina the way that he has,” Slater said. “His desire to win. His desire to build a winner. His desire to instruct the players in terms of how to play this game, how to be a pro, how to respect the game -- that fire still burns bright.”

Belichick is behind only Seattle’s Pete Carroll as the oldest head coach in the NFL. He's the longest-tenured coach with the same team.

“This will be my seventh camp with Coach Belichick and to tell you there’s a difference between my first one and this one, not really,” Ferentz said. “The guy is still energetic, football IQ second to none. Every day is all business, with a purpose, and really no wasted time.”

Ferentz noted how as the game has evolved, and players have too, so has Belichick. He pointed to sports science as one example.

Coach Bill Belichick is is entering his 48th season as an NFL coach and 24th season with New England Patriots where he has won six Super Bowls. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire)

“As different types of recovery have come into fashion and vogue, he’s done a really good job of bringing in people who know those answers and help push us forward,” he said.

At the same time, Slater sees Belichick holding true to an old-school approach that he believes remains critical.

“What I’ve seen in the latter part of my career is that he loves to teach the game,” he said. “You get hyper-focused on the analytics and different things, but at the end of the day, good coaches are able to teach and he still loves to do that, and he’s done it more so in the last several years than he has ever.

“It’s impressive. I think we all want to go out and meet his level. Meet him where he’s at, and hopefully that means good things for our football team.”

Ferentz, whose father Kirk Ferentz enters his 25th season as Iowa’s head coach and is 67 years old, was asked if he might see a parallel between his dad and Belichick.

“I obviously spend a little more time with my dad, but what he always says is that it’s the constant challenge. It’s like someone who loves the game of chess – it’s simple when you explain the rules but no two games are alike even though the rules are all the same.

“Every season is different. Players change, but you’re watching young men grow and I know how much he enjoys that part of the process. I can only imagine Coach Belichick sees it in a similar way, and I think he probably takes a lot of pride in playing a big role in their growth and development.”

2. Judon contract: Outside linebacker Matthew Judon played coy on how much his desire for a financial boost to his contract played a role in his limited participation in practice last week. The sides have had an open dialogue recently, according to sources. The one-year extension signed by Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, which added $5 million to his 2023 pay, seems relevant to the ongoing conversations.

3. Henry’s production: If the Patriots’ first three practices of training camp are any indication, tight end Hunter Henry could be in for a big year. With every play run exclusively in the red zone, Henry has been Mac Jones’ go-to target with a team-high seven catches, which included a highlight-reel grab Friday with safety Adrian Phillips in tight coverage. Bill Belichick said Henry had one of the team’s best offseasons (he was one of 12 award winners).

4. Gonzo a top CB: The Patriots have wasted no time inserting first-round pick Christian Gonzalez among their top defensive players at practice. He’s aligned opposite returning starter Jonathan Jones on multiple days, with Jack Jones, who is facing gun charges, working exclusively behind him. “It’s fun, I go out there and get the best competition I can,” Gonzalez said. “It’s me in there with the vets and just learning how they play, and them learning how I play as well. We’re bonding on and off the field.”

5. Short at RB: The Patriots were already short one running back after releasing James Robinson in June, and in the second practice of training camp, veteran “passing back” Ty Montgomery sustained an undisclosed leg/knee injury. With full pads coming on this week, which means a focus on the running game, here is a hot-button question: Will Belichick agree that it’s too risky to have just Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor at running back, and sign a free agent to bolster the depth chart? Free agent Ezekiel Elliott, who visited the team Saturday, would fill an obvious need.

6. Gesicki’s 160 balls: If a Patriots player wants to use the JUGS machine after practice, he’ll likely have to wait for tight end Mike Gesicki to finish his work. Gesicki has brought the same routine he started as a second-year player in Miami to New England, catching about 160 footballs every day from the machine. “I think the biggest thing is consistency. Doing it every single day,” he said.

7. Respect to Suggs: Judon wears a sweatshirt to practice, even when temperatures are in the mid-90s and the humidity is thick, like this past Friday – which he said is a tribute to his former Baltimore Ravens teammate Terrell Suggs. Judon watched Suggs work his way into peak physical condition one year by doing it, while also sharpening his mental approach. “One of the greatest pass rushers; this is one of the things I stole from him.”

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is entering his third season with the New England Patriots and lead the team last year with 15.5 sacks. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire)

8. Brian Belichick missed: Best wishes to fourth-year Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick, who is recovering from a serious offseason knee injury and has been noticeably absent from the first three practices of training camp. Linebackers coach/play-caller Steve Belichick looked like he was spending more time with the safeties as a result, and Gonzalez noted Bill Belichick has spent time in the defensive back room as well.

9. New team doc: Best wishes also to Mark Price of Massachusetts General Hospital, who has capably served as the Patriots’ medical director/head team physician since 2016, but is taking this year off to focus on his own return to health. Scott Martin steps into the role.

10. Did You Know: The Patriots are scheduled to hold joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16 and 17 in Green Bay, marking the first time they’ll do so since 1991. That was before a 28-7 loss in the preseason opener of Dick MacPherson’s first year as coach.