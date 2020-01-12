        <
          NFL Nation

          Saints' Michael Thomas reveals broken hand while trolling Vikings

          10:02 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
          New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas appeared to relish the Minnesota Vikings’ loss Saturday, one week after the Vikings eliminated the Saints from the playoffs.

          Thomas, who set an NFL record with 149 catches this season, also revealed that he was playing through a broken hand in the Saints’ 26-20 overtime loss to Minnesota in the wild-card round.

          It’s unclear if Thomas’ hand injury became more significant during last week’s game or if he was suggesting it had been broken since Week 16.

          Thomas’ hand was wrapped following the Saints’ Week 16 game at Tennessee, and he appeared on the injury report with a hand injury before the final two games, though he played fully in both.

