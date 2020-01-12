Saints' Michael Thomas reveals broken hand while trolling Vikings

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas appeared to relish the Minnesota Vikings’ loss Saturday, one week after the Vikings eliminated the Saints from the playoffs.

Thomas, who set an NFL record with 149 catches this season, also revealed that he was playing through a broken hand in the Saints’ 26-20 overtime loss to Minnesota in the wild-card round.

😂😂 that's what y'all get — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 11, 2020

Y'all talked all that 💩 I don't think anyone got more than 1 catch. I had 7 with a broken hand I don't want to hear it 😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

Now go choppa that — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

Lol I'm juhh now seein @Cantguardmike goin krazy . 😂😂 lol you a foo. Pop ya shit brutha — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 12, 2020

It’s unclear if Thomas’ hand injury became more significant during last week’s game or if he was suggesting it had been broken since Week 16.

Thomas’ hand was wrapped following the Saints’ Week 16 game at Tennessee, and he appeared on the injury report with a hand injury before the final two games, though he played fully in both.