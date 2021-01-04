Saints, Drew Brees heating up despite missing out on NFC's top seed

The New Orleans Saints didn't get the perfect storm they needed Sunday to land the NFC's No. 1 seed.

But they certainly did their part with a 33-7 road rout of the Carolina Panthers while settling for the No. 2 seed and a home date with the Chicago Bears (8-8) next weekend. The Saints (12-4) became the first team ever to sweep the NFC South, going a perfect 6-0 against their division rivals this season.

At least the Saints will now enter the playoffs with some serious momentum after they also trounced the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 last week. Quarterback Drew Brees' performance was the most encouraging on Sunday, as he seems to have regained his rhythm in his third start back from 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Drew Brees passed for three touchdowns in Week 17 against Carolina. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

But the entire Saints team was impressive Sunday, considering they were playing without running back Alvin Kamara (reserve/COVID-19 list), wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle injury), safeties Marcus Williams (ankle) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (reserve/COVID-19) and several other key backups.

The defense came up with a whopping five interceptions, including one from cornerback Grant Haley in the end zone in his 2020 debut. And the offense leaned heavily on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, WR/RB Ty Montgomery and versatile backup QB Taysom Hill -- who ran the ball seven times for 41 yards and a TD before walking to the locker room in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury.

Pivotal players: Several guys came up clutch for the Saints in bigger roles than they have been used to playing this season -- but perhaps none bigger than Montgomery and Haley. Montgomery, who began his career as a receiver and running back with the Green Bay Packers, ran for 105 yards on 18 carries. It was the first time he had double-digit carries in a game since 2017 and his first 100-yard game since 2016 with the Packers. Haley, a third-year undrafted pro, spent his first two seasons with the New York Giants before spending most of this season on New Orleans' practice squad. He played a key role in the slot throughout Sunday's game in addition to the clutch interception. The Saints' other interceptions were snagged by safety Malcolm Jenkins, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety P.J. Williams and cornerback Ken Crawley.

If it wasn't for bad luck ... Because of playoff expansion, the Saints won't get a playoff bye this season despite earning the NFC's No. 2 seed. They also made history in both 2011 and 2019 by winding up as the No. 3 seed in the NFC despite a 13-3 record. That has happened a total of only three times since the NFL expanded to a 16-game schedule. The good news is they will be hosting a Bears team they beat in Chicago earlier this season -- 26-23 in overtime in Week 8. And they are expecting to get Thomas back from his injury, among others.