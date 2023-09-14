Giants continue to search for answers at offensive line

The "Around the Horn" crew analyzes Micah Parsons' comments about the Giants not pulling Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter. (1:17)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have been at it now for over a decade in a seemingly never-ending quest to fix their offensive line.

Co-owner John Mara after the 2013 season: “That to me is the No. 1 personnel priority going into the offseason. We need to improve the offensive line.”

Former general manager Dave Gettleman during the 2020 draft: “We want to fix this offensive line, once and for all.”

Current general manager Joe Schoen last year before his first draft: “Again, if you want to build it up on both sides of the ball, build it upfront. Offensive line, that’s very important.”

Yet here we are in 2023 with the Giants trotting out an offensive line that doesn’t appear any closer to being a finished product. Maybe not even a competent product.

The Giants’ offensive line was dominated in a 40-0 loss in Sunday night’s opener to the Dallas Cowboys. The right side in particular struggled, with guard Mark Glowinski and tackle Evan Neal posting pass block win rates of 75.8% and 70.6%, respectively. They were among the worst at their positions in Week 1 -- Neal 59th of 60 qualifying tackles and Glowinski 56th of 58 guards.

Pass block win rates for Giants vs Cowboys Player Rate Position Rank LT Andrew Thomas 88% 33 of 64 RT Evan Neal 70.6% 62 of 64 LG Ben Bredeson 90.0% 32 of 58 RG Mark Glowinski 75.8% 60 of 62 C John Michael Schmitz 90.3% 18 of 31 *ESPN Stats & Information

“It was very disappointing. All I can do is move on from that and be better,” Glowinski said on Wednesday.

Neal was equally critical of himself and the line as a whole.

“We definitely didn’t shoulder our responsibility. Definitely didn’t go out and play our best game. Definitely didn’t go out there and execute,” he said. “That was the result.”

It’s not to say the Giants’ line won’t get better beginning this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. But they may have to do it without standout left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring). He did not practice Wednesday and is considered “day to day.”

That would likely put Matt Peart or Joshua Ezeudu to protect quarterback Daniel Jones’ blindside. Again, another scary proposition with both unproven players joining a line that isn’t especially strong at any other spot. Ben Bredeson started at left guard in the opener and rookie John Michael Schmitz had his ups and downs at center against Dallas. There could be changes to the line against the Cardinals.

Still, 10 years after Mara’s plea, the Giants appear no closer to getting the line fixed despite countless efforts and declarations. There are a variety of reasons, from not having a mobile star quarterback to mask the deficiencies to the lack of high-end talent coming out of college to the constant churning of offensive line coaches.

Jones can run but hasn’t thrived throwing under pressure most of his career and the Giants have gone through seven offensive line coaches in the previous eight seasons.

“The better your quarterback is, the more margin for error you have for your offensive line. So when you have Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or all those guys, they overcome a lot and some of the marginal play of the O-line gets covered up. It gets forgiven,” former Giants personnel executive Marc Ross said. “The worse your quarterback is, it hurts your O-line most because they can’t make plays.

“It’s not just [the Giants]. It’s a lot of teams. There is a lot more bad [offensive lines] than there is good or great, particularly great.”

New York’s struggle to get the line right hasn’t been for a lack of effort or rhetoric.

Since the 2014 draft, the Giants have drafted six offensive linemen within the first two rounds, tied with the Houston Texans for the most in the NFL during that span. They’ve also drafted three offensive linemen within the top 10 picks with Neal (2022), Thomas (2020) and Ereck Flowers (2015). No other team has taken more than one offensive lineman in the top 10 in that span.

Thomas was a second-team All Pro last season after a rough start to his career. Flowers never became a quality starter and Neal, early in his second year, seems to be following more in Flowers’ footsteps at this point than Thomas’.

One NFL personnel executive has told ESPN repeatedly since the 2022 draft that he didn’t think Neal was a tackle. “He’s a guard,” the executive said.

He may be right. Neal may ultimately be best suited to play guard at the NFL level, similar to Flowers, who had more success as a guard after he left the Giants.

Weston Richburg, Will Hernandez, Peart, Ezeudu and Schmitz were New York’s other top 10 offensive line picks since 2014. None, at least to this point, have proven to be long-term answers.

“They put some picks into it. They drafted two first-round tackles. They drafted a second-round center. So they’re trying to do that,” former Giants offensive lineman and Fox football analyst Geoff Schwartz told ESPN in a phone conversation. “It’s filling in the other pieces around those guys. The thing that is interesting is that the more you study what makes a good offensive line is it’s often not the top, it’s the bottom. If the bottom is average and you kind of have just five good players instead of one elite guy and four bums, in a sense, you’re a better team.

“It’s about fixing the bottom now and finding the right guards that fit what [the Giants] want to do.”

There are some options available to Schoen on the free-agent market. Guard Justin Pugh, once a Giants first-round pick in 2013, has stated a desire to return. He’s coming off an ACL tear but was cleared prior to the season. Offensive tackle La’el Collins (recently released from the Cincinnati Bengals) and guards D.J. Fluker and Dalton Risner are some other veterans that are currently free agents.

The Giants could have to turn in that direction at some point if Sunday night was any indication of things to come.