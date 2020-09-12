Jets' Sam Darnold models 'laser focus' after boyhood idol Kobe Bryant

Mike Greenberg expects Sam Darnold to take a big leap forward this season and become one of the league's top quarterbacks. (1:02)

Greeny: 'Sam Darnold is about to become the best QB in the NFL' (1:02)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Sam Darnold remembers exactly where he was when he heard the awful news. He was hanging out at a friend's apartment in Manhattan, watching TV on Jan. 26. He was scheduled to make an appearance at "Jets House," a team-sponsored fan event at a local bar. He didn't feel like going, not after hearing Kobe Bryant -- his boyhood sports idol -- had been killed in a helicopter crash. Suddenly, socializing and playing pingpong with strangers didn't sound too appealing.

"That was actually really tough," said Darnold, who attended the event with a heavy heart.

The tragedy hit him hard. Darnold was raised in San Clemente, California, a beach town 60 miles south of Los Angeles. Darnold was born the same year as Bryant's rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers -- 1997 -- so he grew up with him, his childhood paralleling Bryant's rise to international stardom. Darnold fell in love with basketball, always wore the low-cut Kobe sneakers made by Nike and spent countless hours playing hoops at his house, pretending to hit buzzer-beaters with Kobe's trademark fadeaway.

Young Sam Darnold chose to wear the No. 8 after his hero and then Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant. courtesy Darnold family

"I can remember practicing every single day in my backyard with my dad or just by myself," the New York Jets' quarterback said. "Everyone had the thing where they shoot the basketball and yell, 'Kobe!'

"For me, it was, 'Three ... two ... one ... Kobe!'"

In a way, Darnold's offseason began on that horrific day in January. It made him appreciate Kobe more than ever, not only his wondrous talent, but his intangibles -- the legendary work ethic, determination and team-oriented approach. He applied those to his own offseason training, knowing the importance of the 2020 Jets season that lies ahead. Those close to Darnold say he worked out and prepared with uncommon fervor.

This is one ... two ... three seasons for Darnold, who has endured a coaching change, mononucleosis, the New England "ghosts" and quite possibly the worst offensive line in recent NFL memory. So, no, his time in Gotham hasn't been a storybook, and now he faces an undercurrent of criticism from national pundits.

Podcast | Flight Deck ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini talks with Keyshawn Johnson on his career with the Jets, as well as his take on the current state of the team. » Listen here

His underwhelming statistics from 2018 and 2019 (ranked 33 out of 35 quarterbacks in Total QBR) have some folks -- mainly, the analytics crowd -- questioning whether he will live up to his draft pedigree as the No. 3 overall pick in 2018. Yes, some of it has made its way to him.

"Sometimes, if it's right there in front of you every day, in the media or if people are talking about it, you're going to see it every now and then," he told ESPN. "It's not like I'm not thinking about it at all. Whenever I see it, I feel like that gives me more motivation, I guess, even though I don't really need it."

Darnold was a Monday-to-Friday workaholic through the coronavirus quarantine, priding himself on day-to-day consistency. Same wake-up call every day. Same diet. Same cardio routine. He did alter his throwing regimen, but it was to conform to the ebb and flow of a typical offseason.

He started out on the light side, 50 to 60 balls per session, two or three days a week. In April, when organized team activities would have occurred in a normal season (remember normal?), he ramped it up ... then down in mid-June ... then up again as training camp approached. When the local parks and schools were closed, Darnold threw on the beach with friends. He spent a lot of time with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, whom he faces in Sunday's opener (1 p.m. ET, CBS) at Buffalo. In June, Darnold flew to South Florida to work out with teammates for a weekend "passing camp" that he organized.

Sam Darnold, as a youth on the court, would always represent Kobe Bryant and would get "pure joy from watching him play basketball." courtesy Darnold family

"I was just laser-focused on what I had to do," Darnold said of his offseason.

He watched more game video than ever before. He spent more meeting time with his coaches, even though the meetings were virtual. He broke down every play from last season with Jets coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

"We've talked about last year," Gase said. "We felt we could've been so much better than we were."

Darnold attacked the offseason with Kobe-like obsession. He said Bryant's "Mamba" mentality had a "huge impact" on his sports upbringing.

"It really stemmed from the pure joy I got from watching him play basketball," he said. "Day-in and day-out, regular-season games, playoff games, it didn't matter. He always gave it 110%.

"There were some Laker teams, in between those title runs, where they weren't doing so well. But to see him give the amount of effort he did, and the work ethic he had throughout those times, that's the player I want to be. That's the work ethic I strive for on a daily basis."

The Lakers endured some bad seasons at the end of Bryant's career. Darnold can relate to that, except in reverse. The Jets are 11-21 since drafting him, having been above .500 once -- 1-0 after his first start as a rookie. That big Monday night win in Detroit seems so long ago, doesn't it?

The older he got, the more Darnold realized Kobe wasn't just a great basketball player. He came to appreciate the human side, imperfections and all.

"I didn't realize this until my latter years of high school and going into college, but the last few years of his career, how he matured," Darnold said. "Obviously, there was the thing with Shaq, winning three championships, and then the fallout they had. And then everything that happened with him, him being accused of [sexual assault] -- just how he grew from it.

"That's the main thing I took away from it, because as athletes, him being a superstar, he was always going to be in the limelight, no matter what he did, good or bad. For me, kind of looking at that, seeing how he handled it and how he continued to work hard and continued to put the team first, is what I took away from his career."

Darnold has a squeaky-clean image that is straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. What he needs are more wins and more consistency. Anybody can see the innate talent, his ability to throw on the run and find tight windows from odd angles, but it doesn't happen on a game-to-game basis. A year ago, he was fantastic against the Dallas Cowboys in his return from being sick. A week later, he looked utterly helpless in an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots.

Thankful for the opportunity I had to create these for Sam Darnold who idolized Kobe just like most of us do in one way or another. The world lost a legend. 😔 RIP Kobe, Gianna and all others involved. Prayers to all the families 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oOOijhG2RY — Jordan Custom Kicks (@mikejordan_art) January 27, 2020

"Overall, has it been a disappointment from a treetop, 30,000-foot view? Yes, of course," former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said of Darnold's career. "[He was] a massively early draft pick and here's our quarterback and savior. Last year, he had to miss games and the team struggled, so from that viewpoint -- a broad viewpoint -- he's been a disappointment."

Orlovsky's qualifier:

"But as a player -- the talent you drafted, the potential you drafted -- has that been a disappointment? Absolutely not. I'd actually say he's probably better than a lot of people thought, just talent-wise."

Orlovsky said his expectations for Darnold in 2020 are low because he believes his supporting cast isn't good enough, which is a popular narrative. Essentially, he said Darnold's career hinges on Jets general manager Joe Douglas' ability to improve the talent level around him.

"My five-year expectation for Sam Darnold is significantly higher than my one-year expectation," he said. "In March, I said I would take him over any quarterback drafted in the last three drafts -- '18, '19, '20 -- and that hasn't changed. I think in five years, if Joe Douglas is the GM that learned under Ozzie Newsome, Sam Darnold will be one of the three to five best quarterbacks in the NFL."

Orlovsky took a lot of flak for that comment. A fellow by the name of Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback, was drafted 29 spots after Darnold in 2018.

The Jets' coaches and players say Darnold is making quicker and better decisions than a year ago. It's his second year in Gase's system, so there's a greater comfort level. Gase said he can tell his quarterback has a better grasp of the offense than last season because he goes into the huddle or to the line of scrimmage before he receives the complete playcall. Gase described it as auto-pilot.

play 1:40 Will Sam Darnold surpass 20 passing TDs this season? Joe Fortenbaugh explains why he likes the over on Sam Darnold's projected 20.5 passing touchdowns this year.

"The rhythm and cadence is so much different in Year 2," Gase said.

The proof will be in the pudding -- or, in this case, the red zone. Darnold struggled inside the 20, where everything happens quicker. His release time was the second slowest in the league (3.11 seconds), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. His four interceptions were tied for the league lead.

If Darnold truly is a more decisive decision-maker than 2019, it will show up in the red zone. He could use some help from Gase, whose playcalling was predictable last season. Percentage-wise, they were the most pass-reliant team inside the 20.

This is the first time since Peyton Manning (2013-14) that Gase is working with the same starting quarterback in back-to-back seasons, so it's unfair to judge him after 2019. Ditto on Darnold, who is only 23 years old. Not everyone can be Kobe Bryant, who had three NBA titles by his 23rd birthday.

"I'm going to do the best I can every single day to push this team in the right direction," Darnold said. "I feel like if I just continue to do that, and I feel like if my teammates do the same thing, I feel like we're going to be right where we want to be at the end of the year."

Three ... two ... one ...

Showtime.