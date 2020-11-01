Jets contain Le'Veon Bell but get bell rung in sadly familiar loss

Patrick Mahomes throws an underhand pass to Travis Kelce for the 3-yard touchdown, and Kelce celebrates by dunking the ball over the crossbar. (0:18)

The good news for the New York Jets was they didn't get embarrassed Sunday by Le'Veon Bell, their former free-agent prize whom they fired three weeks ago. The bad news was they couldn't stop anybody else on the Kansas City Chiefs, least of all quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had more touchdown passes (five) in their 35-9 victory than Sam Darnold's total for the season (three).

The Jets (0-8) are a few weight classes below the defending Super Bowl champs, so this outcome was no surprise. The vexing part was, for the second week in a row, the offense disappeared in the second half after a promising start.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is a heck of a playcaller -- for 30 minutes. Then ... nothing. No adjustments, no production, no plan. The Jets have gone nine straight quarters without scoring a point in the second half, a classic example of being outcoached on a weekly basis.

Playing without leading receiver Jamison Crowder, the Jets generated three long scoring drives in the first half. They resulted in field goals, not ideal, but at least there was hope. Quarterback Sam Darnold was precise with a short-passing attack, spreading the ball around. They ran the ball well in spurts. After halftime, the Jets managed only 64 total yards -- a week after their epic 4-yard performance against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs tightened their coverage, and the Jets, as usual, had no answers. Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims, who had two early catches, wasn't even targeted in the second half. Let's face it, the playcalling wasn't the reason the Jets lost -- they went off as a 19.5-point underdog -- but it's one of the problems undermining them.

The biggest problem is the roster, a serious lack of talent on both sides of the ball. As the NFL's only winless team, the Jets remain the front-runner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, which could mean Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jets are 0-8 for the first time since 1996. Their point differential through eight games (minus-144) is the worst through eight games in franchise history.

"I'm doing this job to win, not to go out there and get my face stomped in just like all the rest of the guys in the locker room," said coach Adam Gase, whose team became the first since the 1984 Houston Oilers to start 0-8 with all losses by more than seven points.

The Jets held Le'Veon Bell to 7 yards rushing; it was the rest of the Chiefs' offense they struggled against. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

QB breakdown: A quarterback's job is to get his team into the end zone. In that respect, Darnold (18-for-30, 133 yards) failed -- again. There were some promising moments, but he was held under 200 passing yards for the second straight week. You can't win in the NFL with a passing attack that bad. The concern with Darnold is his throwing shoulder, which he might have reinjured in the fourth quarter. He was in obvious pain after getting tackled on a scramble, but he remained in the game. You can't question his toughness. Everything else, though, is on the table.

Both Darnold and Gase claimed the shoulder is not a concern for next week's game.

Troubling trend: This was one of the worst defensive performances in recent Jets history. They pretty much did nothing right. No pass rush, no coverage, you name it. Mahomes threw scoring passes to four different players, finishing with 416 yards. The Jets allowed 496 total yards. They played scared, rushing four and dropping seven into coverage most of the game. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams pressured more in the second half, but it was too late. The damage already was done.

Silver lining: This isn't much, but at least the Jets didn't have to watch Bell run wild on them. He was held to 38 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Three weeks removed from his bitter divorce with the Jets, Bell gained 18 yards on a screen pass to set up the Chiefs' first touchdown, but it was an otherwise nondescript day. At least coach Adam Gase didn't have to wipe that egg off his face.

Bold prediction for next week: The Jets host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, and -- watch -- they will beat the Patriots and ruin their chance of landing Lawrence with the No. 1 pick. Bill Belichick always beats the Jets, even when he loses.