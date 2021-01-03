Jets ownership must entrust GM Joe Douglas with power to hire coach

Marcus Spears respects the Jets players for fighting down the stretch and likes them to end their season on a positive note against the Patriots. (1:02)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. (Search) party of one: The Jets' worst season in nearly a quarter-century will end around 4 p.m. ET Sunday, and then the real work begins. In perhaps his last big move as the Jets' acting owner, CEO Christopher Johnson is expected to fire coach Adam Gase. At that point, Johnson should take one for the team and announce he will yield to general manager Joe Douglas as the lead in the search for Gase's replacement.

No search firms. No consultants. No tag-team efforts. Douglas is the top football man in the organization, and he should be the one to decide who works at his side. Enough of the arranged marriages; let the GM pick the coach. There's no guarantee Douglas will get it right -- he never has done this before -- but no track record is better than a bad track record.

The Johnson family has been botching this sort of thing for some time now. In 2013, owner Woody Johnson, apparently not confident in his own ability, hired a search firm to find a GM to replace Mike Tannenbaum. The result was John Idzik, who was run out of town after two years.

In 2015, Johnson hired former GMs Charley Casserly and Ron Wolf as consultants for the Jets' GM and head-coaching searches. It turned into a Casserly production, as the Jets hired a Casserly protege, Mike Maccagnan, who was nowhere to be found on the NFL's GM radar. They paired him with coach Todd Bowles, who met Maccagnan for the first time when he was picked up at Newark airport for his interview.

General manager Joe Douglas enters his second NFL draft with the Jets, and there's plenty to mull over with a likely new head coach as well as the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

When Bowles was fired at the end of the 2018 season, Christopher Johnson -- in his first big decision -- announced Maccagnan would "work closely" with him to hire a replacement. Proving two heads aren't always better than one, they decided on Gase, whose record is 9-22.

Woody Johnson's anticipated return from his diplomatic post in the United Kingdom could muddy the waters in terms of franchise leadership -- who will be in charge? -- but the Jets can make it real easy with regard to the coaching search. Entrust the man ownership deemed worthy of a six-year contract in 2019.

Let's be clear: Douglas hasn't been an instant savior. The roster -- his roster -- is in bad shape. Other than drafting offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, can you name a move he hit out of the park?

Douglas needs to be better, but it's unfair to draw a conclusion on a GM after one offseason. He deserves time, and he should be able to get that time with a coach who shares his vision -- a coach he wants, not inherits.

In other words, it's time for the owners to step aside.

2. Maye day coming: The Jets have 19 players poised to become unrestricted free agents, with only one A-lister -- safety Marcus Maye.

No one will blink if they lose any of the others; Maye is a productive starter and locker-room leader. He should be part of the solution, but we'll see if Douglas will pony up to keep him. The number could wind up at about $10 million per year, which should be manageable. Maye could benefit from the Robby Anderson Effect. Douglas got burned last year by losing Anderson, and he certainly doesn't want to lose his top free agent for the second straight year.

After Maye, the top free agents, based on playing time, are wide receiver Breshad Perriman, inside linebacker Neville Hewitt and outside linebacker Tarell Basham.

Perriman has been a disappointment; he's injury-prone and one-dimensional. The Jets will make a major investment at wide receiver, a free agent or a high draft pick, so Perriman looks to be one-and-done. Hewitt would be a cost-effective sidekick to C.J. Mosley, who returns with his giant contract from his opt-out year. Basham, coming off his best game, is a low-cost keeper.

Other names are linebacker Jordan Jenkins, the team's longest-tenured player, and cornerback Brian Poole. Both are coming off shoulder surgery and won't attract much interest on the open market.

One important thing to remember: It's difficult to make free-agent predictions without knowing the coach and the scheme. Those count for a lot.

3. Darnold on the move? As far as trade speculation, the big name to watch is Sam Darnold, who will be linked with every quarterback-needy team from now until the 2021 NFL draft begins. Douglas can trade him once the new league year begins in March, but he will tip his draft hand if he deals his starting quarterback that soon. That would hurt his leverage if he hopes to trade out of the No. 2 spot.

My prediction for Darnold is that he's a likely goner. Two realities are working against him: He has one year left on his contract, and a new coach probably will want to start fresh with his own quarterback.

The Jets' only other tradable players are defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (not going anywhere) and wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who has one year left on his contract. Thing is, teams won't be in a rush to pay $10 million (his 2021 salary) for a slot receiver.

Will Sunday's game at New England be the final one for quarterback Sam Darnold in a Jets uniform? Sarah Stier/Getty Images

4. Look, no turnovers! Darnold has gone three straight games without a turnover, the longest streak of his three-year pro career. He's doing a good job of managing the game, but he's not a game manager, according to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Why do coaches think "game manager" is a derogatory term? If the team is winning, what's the difference? Fact is, Darnold is operating a conservative passing attack. Over the three-game span, he has completed one pass of 20-plus air yards -- 1-for-9, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

5. Did you know? If the Jets lose to the New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS), they will finish 2-14 for the first time in franchise history. That would be the capper to a truly unprecedented season.

6. The worst: The Jets' point differential is minus-200, the worst in franchise history in a 16-game season. It would take a 26-point victory to move out of that spot. The 1996 Jets finished at minus-175.

7. Post-Trevor fallout: Enjoy the guilt-free rooting, folks. This might be the first time since September that improving draft position isn't the priority. The Jets are locked into the No. 2 spot.

8. Toll of losing: Gase shed some light on the Alex Lewis situation, suggesting the constant losing led to his undisclosed off-the-field issue that prompted the guard to seek help. Gase said Lewis was a positive force last season, adding, "I thought things were heading in the right direction, it's just nothing about this was easy. I mean he is very competitive, he wants to win, he wants to do everything he can to help his team win." Lewis also has had issues with Gase's coaching, a source said.

After four weeks away from the team, Lewis is back on the active roster, but he's not expected to play in the finale.

9. Gase to New England? Coach Bill Belichick's effusive praise of Gase early in the week fueled speculation Gase could wind up on the Patriots' staff, perhaps as a replacement for quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, who left for the University of Arizona job. Gase came up under Alabama coach Nick Saban, who is close with Belichick, who has Josh McDaniels, who worked with Gase under Saban at Michigan State. So, yeah, I could see Gase surfacing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for some career rehab.

10. Can't wait! We'll end the last notebook of the 2020 NFL season on an upbeat note. Coming up is the 10-year anniversary of Bart Scott's famous "Can't wait!" rant after the Jets' upset of the Patriots in the 2010 playoffs -- the team's most recent truly magical moment. ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, who conducted the interview, said it's the most watched ESPN postgame interview on YouTube. It has been translated into multiple languages and it has been used in hip-hop mash-ups.

"It still resonates," Paolantonio said on "The Flight Deck" podcast. "People use it as a meme. Everywhere I go, Jets fans still come up to me and say, 'Can't wait.' After that game, I went back to Florham Park and the woman answering the phones at the front desk was saying, 'New York Jets ... Can't wait!' when she answered the phone."