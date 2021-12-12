New York Jets' Mekhi Becton (est. 370 pounds): Big question mark

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. The big wait: Soon the Jets will have to make a decision on injured left tackle Mekhi Becton (dislocated right knee cap). In a few months, they may have to make another.

For now, the smart move is to shut him down for the remainder of the season. The calendar is running out. With only four games left after Sunday, it's not worth the trouble or the risk to put him back on the field.

The big man still isn't practicing, so you're talking about -- what? -- a two-game cameo for a 370-pound lineman on a surgically repaired knee? That's if he returns this week and can get into game shape in two weeks, which might be stretching it.

The other part of the equation is George Fant, who is doing a solid job at left tackle and shouldn't be yanked just so a rusty Becton can get some meaningless reps. That could be hazardous to the health of quarterback Zach Wilson.

Mekhi Becton is working out on the side field at practice pic.twitter.com/Eica9RARzL — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 8, 2021

Becton, injured on the 48th offensive snap of the season (Week 1), is four weeks past the projected return date. The company line is that "every player heals differently," but there's no doubt conditioning is a factor. Coach Robert Saleh said he's "not at all surprised or discouraged" by the delay, insisting he's "still hopeful" their 2020 first-round pick will make it back.

"Whether it’s one game, two games, I don’t think it really matters to him," Saleh said. "He just wants to get back on the field."

I think part of the organization's public stance is to keep him motivated by dangling the carrot of a potential return. No matter how you spin it, it's disconcerting.

It will get interesting around the draft. With the possibility of two picks in the top 10, the Jets could be in position to select Alabama left tackle Evan Neal, who also can play right tackle. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Neal is a potential top-5 pick, a better overall prospect than Becton in 2020, according to some evaluators. General manager Joe Douglas loves, loves, loves offensive linemen. A Neal-Becton tackle tandem is appealing, but with so many other needs, Neal would be a luxury -- unless there's long-term concern about Becton.

The Jets drafted Becton to be their franchise left tackle, the blindside protector for former starting quarterback Sam Darnold (oops) and now Wilson. When Becton plays, he can be dominant, but he didn't look good in training camp and Sunday will be his 14th missed game out of 29. (He missed parts of four others in 2020.) Can they count on him to be what they envisioned?

It's a question the Jets must confront in the offseason.

2. Cougar country: The Jets-New Orleans Saints matchup won't make national headlines, but it's a pretty big deal in Provo, Utah. It features two former BYU quarterbacks, Wilson and Taysom Hill. That doesn't happen too often. In fact, the last time was 1997, when Steve Young (San Francisco 49ers) faced Ty Detmer (Philadelphia Eagles).

"Hopefully, we’ll see some blue in the stands," Wilson said.

BYU will be repping on the sideline as well. Jets offensive assistant John Beck also played quarterback for the Cougars.

3. 'Berry' good player: The Jets would be wise to re-sign wide receiver/returner Braxton Berrios before he hits the open market in March. He's one of the fastest players on the team, a slippery slot receiver who is making a Pro Bowl run as a return specialist. He leads the NFL in kickoff average (28.9) and he's third in punt-return average (13.6, but not qualified). His 79-yard kickoff return last week set up a touchdown on the opening possession.

"Whatever, wherever," said Berrios, describing his role and value.

Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios leads the NFL in kick return average (28.9). Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Of the three receivers hitting free agency -- Berrios, Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole -- Berrios should be the priority because of his versatility. Even if the Jets retain one or more, they need to supplement the position with a draft pick or free agent.

4. Did you know? The Jets are tied for the league lead in dropped passes. They have 23, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN Stats & Information. The Jets' leader is Corey Davis (six).

5. Off the mark: Would anybody be surprised to hear the Jets are 30th in field-goal percentage (78.7) and 30th in extra-point percentage (89.2) since 2017? Of course not, because you know they're on their ninth kicker over that span. The next leg up is Eddy Pineiro, who hasn't kicked in a game since 2019. He replaces Alex Kessman, who replaced Matt Ammendola.

That the Jets haven't solved the problem for this long is mind-boggling.

"If you don't have a kicker, you're screwed," former longtime special teams coach Mike Westhoff said. "In this day and age, if you miss a couple of PATs, the game's over. You don't need a Justin Tucker, but you need a guy who can make PATs."

During his years with the Jets, Westhoff made his kicker go to MetLife Stadium every couple of weeks to try some kicks, just to stay familiar with the elements. Hmm.

6. A 'zero' anniversary: Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the infamous "Cover Zero" loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, who got defensive coordinator Gregg Williams fired the next day. Quick refresher: Leading by four points in the final seconds, Williams made a reckless call -- a Cover-Zero blitz that resulted in a 46-yard touchdown reception by Henry Ruggs III. The loss dropped the Jets to 0-12.

Five of the 11 players on the field for that play are no longer with the Jets -- linebackers Jordan Jenkins, Neville Hewitt and Harvey Langi, safety Matthias Farley and defensive end Tarell Basham. The cornerback who got burned on the touchdown, Lamar Jackson, remains on the practice squad. Williams, 63, is out of football, but could look to return in 2022.

7. At least they're consistent: The Jets are the only team with a turnover in every game. And you're probably not shocked by that.

8. The Davis debacle: One of the worst personnel decisions of the past decade was letting linebacker Demario Davis get away -- not once, but twice. You have to believe Davis will try to remind them of what they're missing Sunday as he leads the Saints' defense into MetLife Stadium.

After drafting Davis in 2012, the Jets allowed him to walk as a free agent in 2016, tabbing Erin Henderson as his replacement. (Bad choice.) They reacquired Davis in a very good 2017 trade, sending first-round bust Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns, then failed to make an aggressive effort to re-sign him in 2018 free agency. Now he's one of the best linebackers in the league, a great example of a late bloomer and an organization too blind to recognize it.

9. Eli count: Safety Elijah Benton was signed to the practice squad, increasing the team's Elijah/Alijah count to four. The others: Wide receiver Elijah Moore, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and safety Elijah Riley.

10. The last word: "Absolutely, it's frustrating. It hurts the soul." -- defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on the epic struggles of his unit, which ranks 32nd in yards allowed and points allowed