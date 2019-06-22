        <
          New York Giants

          How Baker Mayfield paid off his bet with Saquon Barkley

          4:27 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the same draft, made a "little bet" after their rookie seasons ended over who would win the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

          The wager?

          "The loser's got to get someone else a chain," Barkley said. "We get to pick the chain and we get to have fun with it because obviously everyone's talking about who's going to win."

          Turns out Mayfield is a man of his word, after Barkley took home the award at the "NFL Honors" show before Super Bowl LIII. Barkley tweeted a photo of Mayfield on Friday night showing off Barkley's new chain:

          Barkley, whose nickname is "SaQuads" because he has "the quads and calves of a 300-pound bodybuilder," had 2,028 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns last season on his way to a Pro Bowl appearance. Mayfield set the rookie record for passing touchdowns (27) while throwing for 3,725 yards after taking over as Cleveland's starter early in the season.

