If Giants can't beat Trubisky and Bears, who can they beat?

Daniel Jones tosses it to Golden Tate, who has three defenders near him but is able to make the catch for a 23-yard touchdown. (0:22)

CHICAGO -- The New York Giants can't beat the Chicago Bears, not even with Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky seemingly going with a chuck-and-pray approach every few plays in the first half.

The Giants still lost, 19-14, on Sunday in Chicago. They have dropped seven straight games, their longest losing streak since 2014.

They couldn't beat the Cardinals, Lions, Jets or Bears. All have losing records. But they're apparently not as bad as the Bears (5-6) and the struggling Trubisky.

It makes you wonder: Who can the Giants (2-9) beat right now? Probably not the Green Bay Packers next week or the Philadelphia Eagles after that. Maybe the Miami Dolphins and/or Washington Redskins later this year? Even that doesn't seem a certainty right now. If not, it almost certainly will spell trouble for everyone.

The Giants' two wins this season came on the road against Tampa Bay -- on a missed field at the buzzer -- and against Washington. This has the potential to end as one of the worst seasons in franchise history, two years removed from a 3-13 campaign. But at least that was in part because of a flurry of injuries, not straight incompetence.

This Giants team can't execute a kick properly, avoid a game without a turnover or even stay onside. Their defense had three neutral-zone infractions in the first three quarters on Sunday.

The Bears do have a good defense. They came into the contest having allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL and had little trouble shutting down Daniel Jones and the Giants, proving once again the Giants weren't good enough to beat yet another team with a losing record.

Saquon Barkley had just 59 yards rushing on 17 carries against the Bears on Sunday. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

QB breakdown: This might have been Jones' worst game as a starter, despite some struggles against two other quality defenses in Minnesota and New England. It was at least the rookie's least productive game as a passer. He threw for just 150 yards on 21 of 36 passing with a pair of touchdowns and a lost fumble. The turnover streak continues, though. Jones has now lost a fumble in five consecutive games. He still doesn't have a clean start (no interceptions and fumbles) this season.

Troubling trend: The Giants missed a kick for the fifth straight week. In fact, they missed a pair of field goals in the first half. There has been a complete meltdown of the kicking operation. The first miss against the Bears came when long snapper Zak DeOssie bowled a snap to holder Riley Dixon on a 42-yard attempt. Kicker Aldrick Rosas' timing was off and the kick missed to the right. It's the second straight game a DeOssie snap cost the Giants.

The second miss came later in the second quarter with the Giants again trying to extend their lead. But this time a slightly off-line snap forced Dixon to execute a tough catch and hold. He did. Rosas hooked the 43-yard kick left.

The entire process has been a problem.

"It's all of it. The whole operation," special-teams coach Thomas McGaughey recently said of their struggles.

It begins with the snap, where the 35-year-old DeOssie has struggled. And it has led to Rosas, a Pro Bowl kicker, seemingly lacking confidence. His struggles were evident in warm-ups and he even put the opening kickoff of the second half out of bounds.

The Giants' kicking game, aside from Dixon having an excellent season as a punter, has been a mess.