Giants' ugly loss more proof they need to make defense an offseason priority

Allen Lazard streaks down the field without a Giants defender in sight, and Aaron Rodgers finds him for the 37-yard touchdown. (0:19)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' defense never really had a chance on Sunday in a 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

They forced the first punt by Green Bay with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter. By then, the Packers already had 17 points. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers then threw a touchdown pass with 12 defenders on the field early in the fourth quarter. It was one of four touchdown passes for Rodgers, and marked the seventh time in 12 games this season the Giants have allowed more than 30 points.

All the Giants' (2-10) latest loss did was reiterate what this entire offseason needs to be about -- restocking a defense that is devoid of talent.

NFL Essentials Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Projected 2020 NFL draft order »

More NFL coverage »

First and foremost, the Giants need to find a premium pass-rusher or pass-rushers. Ohio State's Chase Young would be a fine prize for their struggles, having now lost eight straight games for the first time since 2004. Impending free agent Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars would also seem to make sense.

Really, anybody who can get after the quarterback would. The Giants pressured Rodgers on five of 32 dropbacks on Sunday, according to Next Gen Stats. They also rarely sent more than four rushers after Rodgers, in large part because of an inability to trust a young and struggling secondary.

That also needs to be a priority. The Giants have an aging Janoris Jenkins and safety Jabrill Peppers on the back end. Besides that they seem to have a lot of unknowns.

Another quality cornerback and safety are needed. Any playmaker really.

This was reemphasized Sunday by Rodgers and the Packers turning a mediocre performance into 31 points. It was too easy. The Giants need major defensive reinforcements.

ESPN Daily podcast Monday through Friday, host Mina Kimes brings you an inside look at the most interesting stories at ESPN, as told by the top reporters and insiders on the planet. Listen

Troubling trend: The Packers first touchdown came courtesy of Allen Lazard’s 43-yard reception. Lazard turned safety Antoine Bethea around on the play for the easy score. It was the 14th pass play of 40-plus yards allowed by the Giants' defense this season. They allowed just eight all of last season.

A lot of it has to do with their inexperienced and struggling secondary. The Giants' nickel package to start the game included three rookie defensive backs with DeAndre Baker, Corey Ballentine and Julian Love on the field together. That's not a recipe for success against Rodgers or any competent quarterback, especially if those young defensive backs are struggling.

Eye-popping NextGen Stat: Green Bay had 7 pressures on 12 first-half dropbacks with just four rushers in the first half.

The Packers didn't even need to blitz to make life difficult for quarterback Daniel Jones and a struggling Giants offensive line. He was under constant pressure, which forced him to consistently make throws while taking hits. The Packers finished with seven quarterback hits. Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith accounted for five of them himself.

Overall, the Packers had 10 pressures in the first half alone. The Giants had just one. Green Bay finished with 13 pressures in the contest. The Giants had five.