Daniel Jones, Eli Manning celebrate win with night out in New Jersey

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones show off some dance moves and play a game of flip cup after the Giants' win against the Redskins. (0:21)

How do you celebrate a rare New York Giants win and the holidays at the same time? Apparently, with a night out at Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken, New Jersey.

That's where a large group of Giants including Daniel Jones, Eli Manning and Saquon Barkley went following Sunday's 41-36 overtime victory against the Washington Redskins.

"Team bonding," Barkley said Monday.

The visuals posted on various social media accounts provide a rare glimpse into the human sides of Manning and Jones, who along with third-stringer Alex Tanney have a close-knit quarterback room.

That bond was only strengthened through a game of flip cup. It made coach Pat Shurmur jealous.

"They're grown men and they look after each other and they were celebrating a victory. They should have invited me!" Shurmur joked.

Jones, 22, was hours removed from a record-setting performance. He became the first rookie in NFL history to post 350-plus passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game, per the Elias Sports Bureau. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft did it in his first game back from a high ankle sprain.

Manning, 38, started the previous two games in Jones' absence. A victory against the Miami Dolphins one week earlier sure looked like Manning's last game as the Giants' starter.

Jones and Manning are known to have a strong working relationship, with Jones having noted on multiple occasions that the two-time Super Bowl MVP is always available to answer his questions.

The personal bonds are there as well after endless hours working together since the spring. Jones was invited to Tanney's house for Thanksgiving. The Giants quarterbacks also apparently spend nights in Hoboken playing flip cup, dancing and making it rain with napkins.

"You got to see Eli Manning out there flipping a cup or whatever," Barkley said. "I think that is pretty dope, if you ask me."