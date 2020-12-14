Hapless Jets blitzed by Jamal Adams and the Seahawks, drop record 13th straight game

The New York Jets were so bad, so utterly inept in all three phases, that the highlight of Sunday's game was seeing former teammate Jamal Adams drop a would-be interception in the open field. Otherwise, the day was a total waste for the Jets, who fell to 0-13 with a 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

The good news is they maintained the No. 1 position for the 2021 NFL draft, staying one game "ahead" of the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12). The bad news is ... well, everything else about this team is bad news.

This was the Jets' 13th straight loss, which sets a new franchise record. Unlike last week, when they blitzed their way to a devastating defeat in the final seconds, the Jets crumbled in the second quarter, when Sergio Castillo missed three field goal attempts -- from 37, 41 and 43 yards. Think about that: Three misses in one quarter! That takes a special kind of bad.

It didn't impact the outcome of the game, of course, but it epitomized the hopelessness of it all. The Jets are three losses away from becoming the third team in NFL history to finish 0-16.

Who gets fired this week?

Former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was sacrificed after last week's crushing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Other than Castillo, whose pink slip is inevitable, the next one to go will be coach Adam Gase, who dropped to 7-22. From all indications, he will get a chance to coach the rest of the season, meaning he will get a shot at the 0-16 club.

Follow the NFL all season long Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index rankings »

More NFL coverage »

From a personnel standpoint, the Jets had no shot against the Seahawks (9-4), but the troubling part is the team showed no fight after last week's epic meltdown. Players and coaches talked all week about their crisp and energetic practices. Clearly, that was a bunch of hooey. On Sunday, they looked like a team that had quit on its coach.

The worst part? Everywhere they looked, the Jets saw ghosts from seasons past. They were beaten by some of their best players in recent seasons, namely Adams (one sack, two pressures) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (forced fumble).

Adams didn't have a monster performance in his highly-anticipated showdown with his former team, but he didn't have to be great. No one has to be great to beat the Jets.

Describe the game in two words: White. Flag. The Jets surrendered. This was their most lopsided loss of the season, and their sixth defeat by at least 20 points. Shame, shame.

QB Breakdown: Sam Darnold looked like a beaten man; his body language in the second half told the story of a player whose fire has been doused by the constant losing. What a shame. Darnold (14-for-26, 132 yards) didn't help the cause, as he played a terrible game. Facing the NFL's 31st-ranked defense, he generated no spark after the opening drive, which produced a field goal. If the Seattle defenders had better hands, Darnold would've had three interceptions. No, this performance didn't enhance Darnold's trade value. It was the kind of game that will get him replaced by a high draft pick.

Troubling trend: The Jets were a mess under interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush, who replaced Williams. They allowed four touchdown passes by Russell Wilson, and none of them were contested balls. Bad coverage, bad run defense, bad pass rush, bad everything. The Jets surrendered 410 total yards. It was a total embarrassment.

Silver lining: There was none, unless you count the Seahawks pulling their key starters in the third quarter. Otherwise, the Jets would've lost by 50.

Bold prediction: It will be worse next week against the Los Angeles Rams, who have one of the best defenses. Another cross-country flight won't help their tired and defeated spirits.