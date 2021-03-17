Sam Darnold market is shrinking as New York Jets mull QB decision

Chris Canty says the Jets fielding phone calls for Sam Darnold proves they are not fully committed to him as their franchise quarterback. (1:28)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The NFL's quarterback market, quiet since the Feb. 18 Carson Wentz trade, is speaking again. It's telling the New York Jets that Sam Darnold isn't good enough to wait around for.

Over the past few days, the Chicago Bears, Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots completed agreements with Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston and Cam Newton, respectively. They're all projected starters, all on one-year deals.

At this rate, the league will have more bridges than New York's East River.

If the Jets are planning to trade Darnold, their options are dwindling. It's not their fault. They're performing due diligence on the incoming class of quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL draft, and the prospects' pro days won't be wrapped up until the end of the month -- BYU's Zach Wilson on March 26, Ohio State's Justin Fields on March 30. The way we hear it, Jets general manager Joe Douglas has a particular affinity for Wilson.

In the meantime, the quarterback-needy teams, getting antsy, secured insurance at the start of NFL free agency. Business wasn't going to halt while the Jets decide Darnold's fate.

While the Bears, Washington and Patriots probably will look to draft a quarterback, they basically bowed out as potential suitors for Darnold. (Not that the Patriots ever bowed in; there's no way he would be traded within the division.) When ESPN reporter Dianna Russini asked a Washington source about the possibility of dealing for Darnold after landing Fitzpatrick, she was told, "Don't waste your time."

OK, then.

Does the shrinking market mean Darnold won't be traded? It's too soon to say.

The outcome of the Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson sagas with the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, respectively, could shake up the landscape as the draft approaches. The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, both linked to Watson in trade rumors, could be interested in Darnold at some point. Publicly, the 49ers have backed Jimmy Garoppolo, but there's some thought they might want to bring in legitimate competition. The Carolina Panthers are looking to make a splash at quarterback, although Darnold probably doesn't qualify as splashy.

Truth is, the Jets haven't made a decision, yet. They haven't committed to Darnold and they're fielding inquiries, leading some around the league to believe he will be dealt. Coach Robert Saleh is known to be a Darnold supporter; he believes they can unlock the potential that made the former USC Trojans quarterback the No. 3 overall pick in 2018.

In the end, it's Douglas' call.

The prudent move is to keep Darnold and auction the No. 2 overall pick, parlaying that choice into multiple picks -- the best way to improve their talent-starved roster. Neither Wilson nor Fields is a sure thing, so running it back with Darnold makes sense despite the obvious financial benefit to trading him and drafting a replacement.

It's a multi-layered decision that could run up to the draft. And it's a tough spot for Darnold, who might have to twist in the warm winds of Southern California a bit longer.