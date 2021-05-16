Carolina in his mind? New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson catches a tough break

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Wilson vs. Darnold: Zach Wilson's NFL debut will be off-Broadway in location only. In terms of theater, his Week 1 road showdown against predecessor Sam Darnold is worth a neon marquee.

While Jets-Carolina Panthers is being billed as Darnold's revenge game, the potential impact on Wilson can't be dismissed. Already facing huge expectations as the No. 2 pick and perceived franchise savior, the 21-year-old rookie and presumptive starter will be under magnified pressure in what amounts to a statement game.

Is that a fair way to look at it? No, but that's how it will play. The NFL schedule-makers, always lusting for drama, did the Jets no favors by staging Wilson versus Darnold. This is no soft opening, that's for sure.

Wilson hasn't commented yet on the matchup, but someone who knows him well believes he will be unfazed by the magnitude of it.

"He looks forward to opportunities like this," said former NFL quarterback John Beck, Wilson's longtime personal coach. "Because people kind of snubbed him young, meaning he wasn't heavily recruited [in high school], he could see these as opportunities to prove something.

"He's not one of those people who had everybody telling him how good he was. In situations like this, those [players] probably think, 'Oh, gosh, I may fail and, if I fail, what does that mean?' I think Zach views that as the opposite.

"To him, it's not him versus Sam Darnold. In Zach's mind, it's him taking the stage at his first regular-season game. To him, that's what this stage is about. Because of that, he wants to play really well in that situation. I think that type of challenge excites him."

Last month's Darnold trade wasn't a clear-cut decision for Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who admitted he considered the possibility of pairing Darnold and Wilson. Despite his struggles in New York, Darnold remains popular within the organization and the fan base. In that sense, it's probably a good thing the opener is on the road. If the day goes sideways, Wilson won't have to worry about fan backlash.

2. Two for the show: As expected, Wilson will wear No. 2. There's certainly not much Jets history associated with that number. The most recognizable player to wear No. 2 was place-kicker Nick Folk, a member of the team from 2010 to 2016. In terms of New York sports history, the all-time No. 2 is a no-brainer -- former Yankees star Derek Jeter.

3. Sorry, wrong number: First-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker will wear No. 75, which raises a question: Why is that number still in circulation? The Jets should retire that number because it belonged to the late great Winston Hill, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other ex-Jets in the Hall of Fame -- quarterback Joe Namath (12), wide receiver Don Maynard (13) and running back Curtis Martin (28) -- had their numbers retired by the team. Even defensive lineman Joe Klecko (73), not a member of the HOF (even though he should be), had his number retired. Why should Hill, who wore No. 75 with distinction for 14 seasons, be different? By the same token, offensive lineman Kevin Mawae (68), inducted in 2019, also should be afforded that honor. No current player has No. 68.

Vera-Tucker wore No. 75 at USC, so his preference is understandable. Chuma Edoga, another former USC lineman, wore it for the Jets the past two years. No one should wear it again now that Hill has been posthumously honored in Canton.

The Jets, aware of the Hill situation, haven't ruled out adjustments in the future.

4. Inside the schedule: Every team's schedule is filled with quirks and trends. Let's take a closer look at the Jets' slate:

Positives: They have 13 games at 1 p.m. ET, a franchise record. That's not great for national exposure, but it makes the coaches happy. Prime-time games cut into the following week's preparation. ... The Jets and Chicago Bears are the only teams without back-to-back road games. ... They face only one 2020 playoff team (Tennessee Titans) in their first seven games. ... Starting in Week 10, they have six home games in a span of eight weeks, their first such stretch since 1976. ... They could benefit from an unbalanced schedule. Due to the 17-game schedule and a London game, the Jets have nine home games, seven true road games and one international game. The Miami Dolphins have the same situation.

Negatives: The bye is Week 6, the earliest it can be. (Three other teams have the early bye.) For the Jets, it comes after their trip to London. That means they have to close the season with 12 straight games, which will be taxing. ... Their rest differential is minus-2 days. That's not ideal, but it's better than the New England Patriots (-15) and Dolphins (-6). (Note: The Jets had a plus-8 differential last season, which did them no good.) ... They're away from home in four of the first six games, which could be a factor now that stadiums are expected to be at full capacity again. ... Five of the Jets' final 10 games are against 2020 playoff teams.

5. Did you know? The Jets play the Patriots in Weeks 2 and 7. If Wilson starts against Mac Jones, who will supplant Cam Newton at some point, it will mark the first time in the history of the Jets-Patriots rivalry that two rookie quarterbacks started. That covers 121 regular-season games. Tom Brady started 36 of them, none as a rookie, which explains a lot.

6. No opt-outs: Before the 2021 NFL draft, Douglas was on the fence when asked how he would evaluate prospects who opted out for 2020. On one hand, he said it would be a "challenge" to grade players based on 2019 tape. But he made sure to note he respected the wishes of those who decided not to play, ostensibly for COVID-19 concerns. (Wink, wink.)

As it turned out, no fewer than 19 teams drafted at least one player who opted out for the entire college season -- but not the Jets. Wide receiver Elijah Moore opted out for the final two games at Ole Miss, but he still had eight highly productive games on tape in 2020. Douglas picked players who played, and I don't think that was a coincidence. He's all about minimizing risk, and he recognized opt-outs carried more risk than other players.

7. Super sleeper: For obvious reasons, the Jets' third-day defensive draft picks didn't get much exposure, but one name to watch is fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood, the safety/linebacker hybrid. He was a tackling star at Auburn, but his pro evaluation dropped with a disappointing 40-yard dash (4.74 seconds) at his pro day. The Jets see him as an ideal fit as a weakside linebacker in their 4-3 front -- a wide-open position -- and there's some thought he could emerge as the starter. He played safety with a linebacker mentality.

8. Looking for gems: The Jets were aggressive in signing undrafted free agents, doling out relatively large guarantees for coveted players. Oregon State cornerback Isaiah Dunn got $185,000 and Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah received $180,000, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Those were two of the league's biggest guarantees.

9. Whatever happened to...: Most of the members of the Jets' previous coaching staff landed jobs in the pro and college ranks. Of the coordinators and position coaches on Adam Gase's staff, only Gregg Williams (defensive coordinator), Joe Vitt (outside linebackers) and Jim Bob Cooter (running backs) are out of coaching. Vitt, Gase's father-in-law, could retire. Gase, too, is not coaching; he has two years left on his contract.

10. The last word: "He's a fantastic guy. I think he's the leader of men that the Jets need. I think he's going to be one of the biggest parts of the rebuild phase." -- center Connor McGovern on coach Robert Saleh, via inforum.com in Fargo, North Dakota (his hometown).