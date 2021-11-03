Mike White's Jets jersey on display in Pro Football Hall of Fame

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Mike White mania took another unexpected turn Wednesday and arrived in ... Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The jersey White wore Sunday in his storybook starting debut for the New York Jets, when he led a 34-31 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals, was displayed in the Hall's Pro Football Today Gallery. So was the game ball from his 405-yard, three-touchdown passing performance.

The Hall tweeted out a photo of the display, and it's blowing up on social media, according to Rachel Gutting, the director of communications and strategic initiatives.

"It has resonated with a lot of people," said Jason Aikens, the Hall's curator. "People love to see an underdog or a new person get an opportunity and grab hold of it. It's very inspirational."

White, a former practice squad player who started for injured Zach Wilson, set a record for most completions (37) by a quarterback in his first start. He also joined former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton (422) as the only players since 1950 to reach the 400-yard mark in their starting debut.

The Hall monitors games every week for records and milestones. After White's improbable performance, Aikens reached out to the Jets for his jersey. It was overnighted to the Hall and placed in a display case with a card that reads, "Historic First Start on Halloween."

White's jersey will be on display for the remainder of the season.

In case you're wondering, the last Jets player to land in the Today Gallery was Jamal Adams in 2019, but that was to display the team's new uniforms. The last player to make it because of an actual milestone?

"It's been quite a while," Aikens said.