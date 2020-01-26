Pro Bowl becomes tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Za'Darius Smith pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by shooting a basket with his teammates after a sack in the Pro Bowl. (0:20)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- What started as just another Pro Bowl quickly turned into a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

News that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among several people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California broke shortly before the Pro Bowl game began. The players found out in the locker room moments before the start of the AFC's 38-33 victory at Camping World Stadium. Numerous players took time throughout the game to pay tribute to the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led a prayer in the locker room before the teams took the field. NFC defensive players made multiple gestures to honor Bryant, the first coming during a timeout early in the second quarter when all the players in the huddle did a fadeaway jumper. That was Bryant’s signature move during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jamal Adams holds up his figures in a tribute to Bryant's jersey No. 24 during the Pro Bowl. AP Photo/Doug Benc

Green Bay linebacker Za'Darius Smith, as well as Detroit’s Darius Slay and Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett, did step-back fadeaway jumpers following Smith’s sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson later in the second quarter. Smith, Minnesota’s Eric Kendricks and Everson Griffen, and Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett were among a group of players who repeated the gesture after a forced fumble early in the third quarter.

“It was a tribute to Kobe and his family,” Smith said during the game’s broadcast on ESPN. “This what we’re gonna do: two steps, then a fadeaway for him. For everyone to participate as a team, I just hope that touched a lot of people in a special way.”

Jacksonville’s Calais Campbell and Baltimore’s Matthew Judon each took a knee during a moment of silence at the stadium during the two-minute warning. The crowd chanted "Ko-be" after the moment of silence was over.

“I'm still in disbelief,” Campbell told ESPN just prior to the start of the second half. “It’s heartbreaking, you know? You're devastated to hear news like that, you know? I met Kobe a few times and he's been an incredible guy. An inspiration to my life even growing up and stuff. Such a leader, such a motivator and to lose him, it’s always sad to lose a legend like that. You never know when your time is over in this world and when God calls you.

“He's a legend. You know, he's a guy that inspired millions and his life deserves to be celebrated.”

Green Bay’s Davante Adams twice flashed two fingers and then four fingers -- a reference to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey he wore with the Lakers -- after his third-quarter touchdown catch.

Brees gets the start: Wilson was supposed to be the NFC’s starting quarterback, but he gave up that honor to New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who was making his 13th Pro Bowl appearance. It was clearly a sign of respect for the 41-year-old Brees, who is contemplating retirement. Brees is scheduled to become a free agent in March and said earlier in the week that he was either going to play for the New Orleans Saints in 2020 or not at all. Brees told media after Saturday’s Pro Bowl practice that he would wait until after football is completely finished before announcing a decision.

Ravens fly: Baltimore had a league-high 12 players in the Pro Bowl and its offensive stars accounted for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson -- the game’s offensive MVP -- threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and tight end Mark Andrews had a game-high nine catches for 73 yards and one touchdown. Running back Mark Ingram ran for 31 yards and caught one pass for 17 yards.

Safety Earl Thomas had one of the AFC’s two interceptions.