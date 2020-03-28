Tom Brady, other NFL stars stay positive as they stay home

Tony Gonzalez is trying to learn Spanish. Derek Carr is playing one-on-one against his son on a mini hoop. And Mitchell Schwartz is cooking with his dog sitting in a Baby Bjorn.

There's lots of TikTok dances, puzzles, board games, daddy-do lists, video games and just spending time with family.

Life staying at home for the NFL world during the COVID-19 pandemic looks a lot like what the rest of the country is doing.

The NFL tweeted out a video showing current and former stars including Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Michael Strahan, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Sean Payton talking about their experiences staying home during this unprecedented time.

These are challenging times for the world, but with every challenge comes an opportunity to be strong. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/MzgRbPg5aO — NFL (@NFL) March 26, 2020

Brady tweeted the video on Friday night with a message of gratitude for the medical community.

"To all the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other health care workers on the front lines, thank you. We can all make a big impact by taking care of ourselves and each other. #StayHomeStayStrong"