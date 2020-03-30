How to watch Monday Night Football Classics: The Chiefs-Rams 2018 shootout

Booger McFarland says that the common theme he saw on MNF was two talented coaches catering their offense around young quarterbacks. (0:58)

Two years ago, on the Monday before Thanksgiving, families across the United States gathered to watch two of the highest-scoring offenses in NFL history on Monday Night Football.

The game did not disappoint, as Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs squared off in the shootout. It ended up being the first game in league history in which both teams topped 50 points.

On Monday, March 30, at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN and the NFL will begin a partnership in airing Monday Night Football Classics. The event will last five weeks and begin with 2018 Chiefs-Rams shootout. The evening begins with episodes of Peyton’s Places, future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's tribute to the NFL's 100th season, at 7 p.m. ET.

Monday Night Football Classics Starting on Monday, March 30, ESPN, in partnership with the NFL, presents some of the greatest MNF games in history(All games begin at 8 p.m. ET) TV schedule:

March 30: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (2018)

April 6: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (2006)

April 13: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (2009)

April 20: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (2005)

April 27 Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills (2007)

If you missed Chiefs-Rams the first time it aired, you are in for treat. Here are some highlights of the offensive display: