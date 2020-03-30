How to watch Monday Night Football Classics: The Chiefs-Rams 2018 shootout

Two years ago, on the Monday before Thanksgiving, families across the United States gathered to watch two of the highest-scoring offenses in NFL history on Monday Night Football.
The game did not disappoint, as Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs squared off in the shootout. It ended up being the first game in league history in which both teams topped 50 points.
On Monday, March 30, at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN and the NFL will begin a partnership in airing Monday Night Football Classics. The event will last five weeks and begin with 2018 Chiefs-Rams shootout. The evening begins with episodes of Peyton’s Places, future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's tribute to the NFL's 100th season, at 7 p.m. ET.
Related content:
Barnwell: We just watched the greatest regular-season NFL game ever
If you missed Chiefs-Rams the first time it aired, you are in for treat. Here are some highlights of the offensive display:
It was the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history, with the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to score 50 or more points and lose.
The 105 combined points -- which blew past the lofty over-under of 64 set by sportsbooks -- was the third-highest total ever for an NFL game, surpassed only by the Washington Redskins over the New York Giants 72-41 in 1966, and the Cincinnati Bengals over the Cleveland Browns 58-48 in 2004.
Mahomes became the first to throw six touchdown passes in a Monday night game.
Goff threw for 413 yards and had a QB rating of 117.1, but Mahomes topped him with 478 yards and a 117.6 rating.
Mahomes was the first player with five passing touchdowns and five turnovers in a game since Gus Frerotte did so in 2000.
Rams tight end Gerald Everett was an unlikely hero, scoring Los Angeles' final two touchdowns, with all three of his catches coming in the fourth quarter. He had three fourth-quarter catches in his first 26 career games.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill topped all receivers with 215 yards (two TDs), becoming the first Kansas City player with a 200-yard receiving game since Stephone Paige on Sep. 17, 1990.
There were 14 combined touchdowns.