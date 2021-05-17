Pro Football Hall of Fame NFTs to start with Heisman winners

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is entering the non-fungible token space, beginning with the 10 players enshrined in Canton that also won the Heisman Trophy.

The collection of NFTs -- a collaboration between Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, entertainment and PR firm Dolphin Entertainment and Heisman2Hall -- will begin with Raiders legend Tim Brown, who personally worked on the project, selecting moments of his career that are encapsulated in the digital offerings.

Brown's digital offering will include two NFTs -- the first of which is a 1-of-1 highlighting some of Brown's biggest career moments and is narrated by him. Visual artist Shane Griffin, who has worked on projects with Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West, provided the visuals. This NFT will be available in an auction style format. The winner will also get a virtual meet-and-greet call with Brown, a personalized piece of memorabilia and two tickets to a future Pro Football Hall of Fame Enrshrinment ceremony.

The second NFT will be 1 of 100 and will also be a career compilation, including images and stats as you hear a clip from Brown's Hall of Fame speech. The cost for this second NFT is $1,500 each. The person who purchases serial No. 100 will also receive a personalized jersey, choosing between Brown's famous formers teams, Notre Dame and the Raiders.

This Tim Brown NFT is 1 of 100, each with a price tag of $1,500. TimBrownNFTs.com

Like many, Brown was confused by NFTs at first.

"It had no concept of what [an NFT] was, you know?" Brown told ESPN. "The best I could come up with was it's digital memorabilia, but still it was way out there man."

Brown noted that he was first made aware of the NFT phenomenon right around the time Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski released collectibles of their own.

Brown admitted he wasn't much of a collector of things throughout his own career, but understands the lucrative nature of both physical and digital collectibles.

"For the fans this is an incredible piece that they can have," Brown said. "Not just for me, but obviously for other guys who are going to be involved in this, I think it's going to be remarkable. A lot of guys are going to look at this as an opportunity to raise money for their foundations and things of that nature because you have some guys out there doing some incredible things [for charity]."

A spokesperson for Dolphin Entertainment said that more announcements regarding other Hall of Famer NFT drops will come in the near future. No order of release was given. Other Heisman2Hall names include Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen and Earl Campbell. The Pro Football Hall of Fame didn't immediately return comment on the status of O.J. Simpson as part of this collection.

The collection will be available on the OpenSea platform from May 17-24 at TimBrownNFTs.com.