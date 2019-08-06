Salmon or sal-mon? Rookie Johnathan Abram has his 'Hard Knocks' star turn

Rookie safety Johnathan Abram, the third of the Raiders' three first-round draft picks at No. 27 overall out of Mississippi State, got his star turn. First, he showed up to the Napa Valley Marriott in a Mercedes. Then he took a horseback ride with fellow first-rounder Clelin Ferrell and impressed the No. 4 draft pick with his equine acumen. He butted heads with coach Jon Gruden about being too physical in practice and asked quarterback Derek Carr at a dinner how to pronounce a certain fish plate. "How do you say, seared salmon, or seared sal-mon?" Abram asked Carr. "Salmon." Carr said. "Salmon?" Abram said. "Salmon," Carr answered.

"So why not sal-mon?" Abram wondered.

"It's salmon," Carr said with a sense of frustration in his voice. "You've got to learn this stuff, bro. You've got some money now. You're going to go to some nice places."

"And I'd like to say, 'I'd like the seared sal-mon,'" Abram said with a laugh.

"Good for you," Carr said. "Don't ever change."

"You know I'm not," Abram shot back. "I'm from the country. We ain't going to say no salmon."

Gruden, meanwhile got after Abram for being too physical in a shorts and helmet practice and knocking down tight end Luke Willson, who barked, "We'll see when these pads come on, youngster."

"I don't want to see any f---ing collisions in shorts," Gruden barked.

The coach later pulled Abram aside.

"I love the aggressiveness. That's why you're here," Gruden told him. "But not against our own people."

Abram would not back down, and Gruden told him that if he wants to hit something, he could go on a back field and hit the weights and a sled.

"I'm just saying, some of that stuff is unnecessary, and you know it," Gruden said. "I'm here to coach you ... and don't want you getting hurt, either."

When linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Tahir Whitehead came to the rookie's defense, Gruden had an answer.

"There's a new league forming if you guys want to go knock the s--- out of each other for $800 a week," Gruden said, and the conversation ended.