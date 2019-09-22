        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Derek Carr, Raiders flat, then flattened by Vikings

          play
          Raiders use flea-flicker for long TD (0:26)

          The Raiders get tricky, with Derek Carr getting the toss back from Josh Jacobs and then throwing deep to J.J. Nelson for a 29-yard touchdown. (0:26)

          4:20 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
            Follow on Twitter

          MINNEAPOLIS -- The Oakland Raiders, embarking upon a near-two-month road trip away from the East Bay, seemingly got a late wake-up call in the Twin Cities, falling behind by three touchdowns before showing any semblance of life -- a flea-flicker touchdown pass from Derek Carr to J.J. Nelson in the second quarter.

          And that was it.

          The Raiders were flat, and then flattened by the Minnesota Vikings, 34-14, to drop to 1-2 on the season. In fact, since taking a 10-0 lead into the second quarter against the Chiefs last week, the Raiders have been outscored 62-14. Can they get right at the Indianapolis Colts next week?

          Describe the game in two words: Late. Flat. The Raiders trailed 21-0 before jump-starting the offense by getting tight end Darren Waller involved and then pulling out the flea-flicker for the TD, which was the source of the most emotion the Raiders showed all game. Waller finished with 13 receptions for 134 yards.

          Pivotal play: The Raiders' defense had a chance to set a tone early by getting off the field with an opening series three-and-out, and it looked as though they pulled it off. Until cornerback Gareon Conley was flagged for defensive holding ... away from the ball. The penalty kept the Vikings alive and they responded with the 76-yard touchdown drive in six plays. Tone set, indeed. The Raiders' defense was flagged four times in the first quarter alone.

          QB breakdown: Was Carr floating his passes, or were his pass catchers not running their routes deep enough? Whatever was happening, it was ugly ... aside from the 29-yard flea-flicker touchdown pass Carr threw to Nelson. And yet, even the wide-open Nelson had to wait for the ball to come down at the 5-yard line. Carr, who ended up completing 27-of-34 passes for 242 yards with two TDs and an especially ugly interception, never truly looked comfortable in the din of U.S. Bank Stadium. And Raider Nation is still waiting for Carr to take a deep shot against the Vikings.

          Bold prediction for next week: The Raiders will contemplate trading for Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey even more. They have to after the secondary was exposed again, especially in the back end. The Raiders have two first-round picks next year, have plenty of salary-cap room and saved themselves some $30 million in guarantees with the Antonio Brown Experience having been shuttered. Pair Ramsey with Conley and move Daryl Worley to free safety, where he played a tad last week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices