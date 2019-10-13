Zach Brown's trash talk backfires as Kirk Cousins, Vikings pound Eagles

MINNEAPOLIS -- The lesson for Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Brown should be this: Consider the matchup before talking trash.

Brown called his former teammate Kirk Cousins "probably the weakest part" of the Minnesota Vikings' offense. But it was the Eagles' biggest weakness, their cornerback play, that got exposed at U.S. Bank Stadium in a 38-20 loss -- an area of vulnerability that could torpedo Philadelphia's season if it doesn't get fixed soon.

Cousins tossed four touchdown passes -- three of them to receiver Stefon Diggs, who finished with seven catches for 167 yards -- against an Eagles secondary that continues to leak oil. This was a nightmare matchup for a depleted cornerback group against Diggs and Adam Thielen. Diggs has speed that Rasul Douglas can't match, and that was taken advantage of on 62- and 51-yard TD receptions in the second quarter.

Jalen Mills (foot) is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list this week. He is hopeful to return to practice immediately. The Eagles need a stabilizing force, or at least a helping hand, as they head to Dallas to take on Amari Cooper and the Cowboys.

Pivotal play: With the Eagles trailing 24-10 late in the first half, coach Doug Pederson dialed up a fake field goal -- a play they had been repping at practice this week. It went horribly, with Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen intercepting a desperation pass from kicker Jake Elliott. The Eagles didn't have any timeouts left, so, barring a TD throw there, they would have likely had to clock it and kick a field goal anyway. It was a perplexing play call that halted their momentum.

Adam Thielen catches a 6-yard touchdown pass against the Eagles on Sunday. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

QB breakdown: Carson Wentz (26-of-40, 306 yards, 2 TDs, INT) had an uneven performance. He and the offense haven't been able to generate many big plays in the absence of DeSean Jackson, who is hoping to return from a Grade 2 abdominal strain against Dallas next Sunday. Rookie running back Miles Sanders has provided the most juice in that department. He finished with three catches for 86 yards and a score.

Troubling trend: The Eagles have been forced to dig themselves out a hole way too often over the past two seasons because of slow starts. They were blanked in the first quarter for the fourth time in six games and have yet to register a first-quarter point on the road this season.

Eye-popping stat: Diggs is the fifth player to have three receiving TDs in a game against the Eagles since 2013 -- that's the most any team has allowed in that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.