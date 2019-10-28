Inside the players-only meeting that might have saved Eagles' season

Carson Wentz says the team meeting they had kept everyone together and now they can move forward for a second-half run. (0:38)

ORCHARD PARK, NY -- The Philadelphia Eagles' players committee -- a group of about a dozen leaders that includes Malcolm Jenkins, Carson Wentz and Brandon Graham -- approached coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday and told them of their intention to hold a players-only meeting.

Never in Jenkins' six seasons with the Eagles had such a meeting been called. But there was a message that needed to be delivered, and an urgency to keep the current situation from getting out of hand.

Dropped in the middle of blowout losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys were quotes from anonymous players criticizing the decision-making of Wentz and the front office. Pederson hinted that the outside noise had made its way in and that the team was affected by the distractions in the lead-up to the Cowboys game in Week 7. With the season teetering in front of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles (4-4) broke precedent in an attempt to recalibrate.

"We had a lot of internal conversations, a lot of tough conversations," Jenkins said.

If Sunday's 31-13 thumping of the Bills (5-2) is any indication, those conversations had the desired effect.

The words that most resonated with tackle Lane Johnson were delivered by Jenkins, who on Friday had his leadership chops questioned by former teammate Orlando Scandrick.

"One of those quotes from Malcolm [stood out]: 'We concern ourselves with the guys who are in here,'" Johnson said.

Added guard Brandon Brooks after Sunday's win: "Yeah, we didn't really give a f--- about all the outside noise, to be honest. We're not one of those teams. It seems like at this point, man, it's like some s--- once a week, x, y and z. But like Jenk said, 'We all we got, we all we need.' The only thing that matters is inside this locker room."

Jenkins credited guys such as Zach Ertz, Graham and Jalen Mills for boosting the team's energy -- a change that was noticeable even in pregame warmups. He witnessed an increase in veteran ownership, with starters jumping onto the scout team during practice to give the first-team better looks.

Meanwhile, he nodded to Wentz for providing a "calming voice" to the group amid the turmoil.

"Just try and keep everyone together," Wentz said of his approach this week. "It's easy when losses come to want to point fingers and guys just trying to make sure everyone's on the same page going forward with everything going on. Guys did a really good job responding."

Jenkins hammered home the importance of every player fulfilling their role: for the best players to be the best players, and for everyone to detail their work at the level that the job demanded. It was part of a greater overall message -- delivered at the players' meeting and throughout the week -- of tuning out the noise, avoiding the blame game and concentrating on self-improvement for the greater good of the team. It hit home, helping to get the Eagles' season back on track.

"The more and more we allow each other to be our own selves and own our role on the team, then the better we are collectively," Jenkins said.