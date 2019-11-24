Carson Wentz's turnovers put Eagles in tough spot going forward

Carson Wentz has a career-high four turnovers against the Seahawks, losing two fumbles and throwing two interceptions in the loss. (1:14)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was charged with four turnovers Sunday, all part of an awful offensive performance in a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that puts the Eagles (5-6) in a precarious position heading into the home stretch.

Wentz (33-of-45 passing, 256 yards, TD) threw two interceptions and had three fumbles -- two of which Seattle recovered. He misfired on several incompletions as well in what proved to be one of the worst performances of his career. Wentz injured his throwing hand in the third quarter after making a tackle and briefly went indoors for further evaluation, but returned to finish the game.

This is the third time this season that Wentz has had multiple turnovers. The Eagles are 0-3 in those games.

Wentz was working with a skeleton crew, as receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) missed the game due to injury along with starting running back Jordan Howard (stinger). The offensive line was also down two key cogs in Lane Johnson (concussion) and Brandon Brooks, who exited early with an illness.

The Eagles have two things going for them: a resurgent defense and the easiest closing schedule in the NFL, starting with a trip to the Miami Dolphins next week. But with the offense sputtering this badly, nothing is guaranteed.

Selling a breakout performance: Playing in his second career game, receiver Greg Ward Jr. had six catches for 40 yards while also serving as the team's punt returner. The former University of Houston quarterback showed the same ability to shake loose that he had demonstrated this summer through training camp and the preseason. With the rest of the receivers struggling badly, he deserves more opportunities.

Pivotal play: The Seahawks dialed up a trick play in the first quarter to take the lead for good. With the Seahawks lined up in a jumbo formation to sell the run, Russell Wilson tossed it to Chris Carson, who threw a lateral back to Wilson. The QB unleashed a perfect ball to Malik Turner for a 75-yard TD. Like the Patriots the week before, Seattle got creative to penetrate a defense that has been tough to score on of late.

Promising trend: This is the fourth straight week that the Eagles' defense has held the opponent to under 20 points. This outing was all the more impressive considering it came against Wilson (13-of-25, 200 yards, TD, INT, 6 sacks), who has been on an MVP charge this year. The Eagles' hopes rest on that side of the ball.