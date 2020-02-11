Eagles on 'All or Nothing:' 'Tim' Brady, trash talk and tinted windows

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham decided he was going to knock quarterback Tom Brady down a peg.

Graham was so excited prior to November's Super Bowl LII rematch against the New England Patriots, teammates had to calm him down on the practice field. "Me and Tom, I'm going to be talking s--- like he ain't nobody," Graham told Nelson Agholor in a standout scene from Season 5 of Amazon's "All or Nothing," which chronicled the Eagles' 2019 season. "I'm not going to disrespect him but I'm going to let him know that, 'I'm a competitor just like you.'"

The last time these teams played, Graham secured Philadelphia's first Lombardi Trophy with a strip sack of Brady late in the fourth quarter. Seeking further success against the future Hall of Fame quarterback, Graham took a mental hammer to Brady's mystique via a simple name change.

"Today, he's Tim Brady, because you're not going to be yourself today! I'm going to make sure of that!" he said. As Graham came off the field following a hit on Brady, someone on the sideline barked, "What's his name?"

"Tim! F---ing Tim!" Graham responded.

That's a taste of Amazon's eight-part series. Here are some more highlights:

Roseman needs tinted windows to drive in Philly

The camera crew rode to work with general manager Howie Roseman, who explained the need for anonymity on the roadways.

"You see I've got blacked-out windows. I learned early on, my first year as a GM, I'd leave games, we lost a game once and a fan yelled out the window, 'Hey Howie, F--- you!' And I said, 'You know what? I think I've got to get tints. I think that would be good.'"

The city's passion for football is central to the storytelling, complete with a young boy at a Carson Wentz charity event. The boy grilled the Eagles quarterback about his fumbling issues and an October loss to the Dallas Cowboys -- one day after the Eagles' December win over Dallas!

A heavy stream of sports-talk radio takes beats the notion home that Philadelphia is a pressure-packed market to play in. The series, like the Eagles' organization itself, makes more of this than it needs to. Do New York and Boston teams face any less scrutiny? Get over it.

Brandon Graham, master cheerleader/trash talker

Graham is the co-star along with the city of Philadelphia. He granted a lot of access so you can watch as he and his family, dressed in matching candy-cane colored pajamas, open presents on Christmas Day; or see Graham folding baby onesies at his kitchen island while his wife, Carlyne, makes it known that losing to Dallas for a second time in not an option.

"So what's the game plan because we can't have another loss like that," she said. "I gotta go out in public and people are asking me what's going on. The stakes are high."

Graham assured her everything would be fine, as he did for countless teammates throughout the season. He is shown to be an endless well of optimism, including when the Eagles' season was ended by the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

"That s--- hurt. Gotta stand tall through it all, though," Graham said as he walked off the field. "Next year."

As supportive as he is to his teammates, he is equally as sharp-tongued towards the opposition. From Brady to Marshawn Lynch ("What's up Lil' Beastmode? I'm Big Beastmode!"), no one is off-limits.

Graham's value is crystallized through the series.

Wentz finds his legs as a leader

Carson Wentz helped rally the Eagles' offense despite losing multiple playmakers. John Jones/Icon Sportswire

The last quarter of the season, in which Wentz helped deliver a 4-0 finish while working with a skeleton crew on offense, vaulted Wentz into a stronger leadership position in the locker room.

There were key moments along the way, like when he soothed the nerves of an anxious running back Boston Scott as Scott was thrust into a significant role against the New York Giants due to injury.

"Carson just kind of took me to the side, and I wasn't freaking out or anything, but he was just like, 'I have confidence in you. Relax and play.' And that was big."

From faux-challenging defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to 1-on-1 line drills to gassing up rookie running back Miles Sanders ("I'm so proud of you, kid"), Wentz's growing comfort in his role is on display.