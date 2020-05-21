Eagles eyeing free-agent RBs Freeman, Hyde and McCoy, per sources

Domonique Foxworth and Tim Hasselbeck break down whether NFL players will want to come back and play amid the pandemic. (2:06)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to add a veteran running back in the near future and have narrowed their focus to three players, according to sources: Devonta Freeman, Carlos Hyde and LeSean McCoy.

The Eagles are bullish on second-year back Miles Sanders, believing he has the makings of a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and envision a role for Boston Scott that is at least similar to last season's, but want to add depth and talent to a group that also features Super Bowl LII standout Corey Clement.

The Eagles have already reached out and expressed interest in Freeman, according to a league source. He has fans in the Eagles' building, including running backs coach Duce Staley, whose relationship with Freeman dates to Freeman's playing days at Florida State.

Freeman, though, has other suitors, per a source, namely the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. The NFL Network reported the Seahawks have a one-year offer on the table for Freeman worth up to $4 million.

Freeman, 28, is the youngest of the trio of candidates ahead of Hyde (29) and McCoy (31). Hyde, though, is coming off the most productive season of the trio, having rushed for 1,070 yards on 245 carries (4.4 avg.) with six touchdowns for the Houston Texans in 2019. Hyde is reportedly on the Seahawks' radar as well.

Adam Caplan, of SiriusXM NFL Radio, was the first to report of the Eagles' interest in Hyde on the Inside the Birds podcast.

McCoy hasn't been shy about his desire to return to Philadelphia. He was drafted by the Eagles in the second round in 2009 and became the franchise's all-time leading rusher (6,792 yards) over six successful seasons before being traded to the Buffalo Bills by former coach Chip Kelly for linebacker Kiko Alonso" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Kiko Alonso.

McCoy and the Eagles talked after this April's draft, a source said, and he remains an option. He rushed for 465 yards on 101 carries (4.6 avg.) with four touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, but played one offensive snap in the playoffs.

The new veteran back will join an Eagles running back room that includes Sanders, Scott, Clement, Elijah Holyfield and promising undrafted rookies Adrian Killins Jr. and Michael Warren.