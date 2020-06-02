Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie leads 'powerful' team meeting on race relations

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith says sports should do more than just provide entertainment, and he commends athletes who have taken a stance in hopes of change. (1:22)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie opened a team discussion on racial issues along with coach Doug Pederson Monday amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd in late May.

Lurie does not typically take part in the Eagles' virtual team meetings, but asked to be involved under these circumstances to both show his support and learn more about the players' experiences and emotions. He stressed that Eagles players are extended family, and families deal with things together.

Statement from Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman/CEO pic.twitter.com/Qwp7RZ9ofT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 2, 2020

What followed was what participants described as "powerful" dialogue led by the players, with wide receiver DeSean Jackson, quarterback Carson Wentz, safety Rodney McLeod, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and tight end Zach Ertz among those who addressed the team. Eagles coaches joined the conversation, as well.

DeSean Jackson's words proved particularly moving, prompting Jason Kelce to take to social media to post his thoughts.

Kicker Jake Elliott was also compelled to write a message, feeling "devastated for my brothers and everyone directly affected by racism in America."

As I sat in our virtual team meeting this morning and listened to some of my black teammates share their thoughts and experiences related to what is going on, I am truly heartbroken. Devastated for my brothers and everyone directly effected by racism in America. IT IS A PROBLEM — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) June 1, 2020

Protests in Philadelphia began in earnest over the weekend in response to Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

Some local athletes, including former Eagles safety and Players Coalition co-founder Malcolm Jenkins, have participated in the demonstrations, calling for racial equality and an end to police brutality.

Many others in the NFL have commented recently. Former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, a college teammate and longtime friend of Colin Kaepernick's who kneeled for "The Star-Spangled Banner" before eight games during the 2016 season to protest excessive use of force by police and social injustice, said he hopes people are now ready for what his and Kaepernick's message was almost four years ago.

Also, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a statement to his Twitter account Monday saying "the senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country."