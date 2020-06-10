Better, worse or the same? Putting Eagles' offense under a microscope

Anita Marks expects a big season from Carson Wentz and the Eagles as she predicts if they'll win over or under 9.5 games. (1:13)

Are the Philadelphia Eagles better, worse or the same on offense compared to a year ago?

That's a question that requires more than a blanket answer given all the moving parts. They parted with a future Hall of Famer in left tackle Jason Peters, assembled a track team at wide receiver and shocked the world by drafting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.

Where does that leave the Eagles heading into 2020? Here's a position-by-position look (UFA = unrestricted free agent):

Wide receivers

Additions: Jalen Reagor (first round), Marquise Goodwin (Niners), John Hightower (fifth round), Quez Watkins (sixth round), Khalil Tate (UFA), Manasseh Bailey (UFA)

Losses: Nelson Agholor (Raiders)

Returners: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Greg Ward Jr., JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Deontay Burnett, Robert Davis, Shelton Gibson, Marcus Green

Better, worse or the same? Better

How could it not be? Injuries and unmet expectations turned one of the most promising receiving corps entering 2019 into maybe the worst. The Eagles' offense averaged 6.46 yards per target when throwing to wide receivers last season, almost half a yard worse than every other offense in the league (the Panthers were next at 6.93), per ESPN Stats & Information research. The only team's wideouts who combined for fewer total yards than the Eagles (1,647) was the Ravens (1,419).

After watching the offense play station-to-station ball for much of last season, general manager Howie Roseman went hard after speed this offseason, adding burners such as Reagor and Goodwin who, along with a now-healthy Jackson, will make this unit more explosive.

Running backs

Additions: Adrian Killins Jr. (UFA), Mike Warren (UFA)

Losses: Jordan Howard (Dolphins), Darren Sproles (retired)

Returners: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Elijah Holyfield, Corey Clement

Better, worse or the same? Worse

This is a temporary state, however. The Eagles don't have that veteran security blanket in the fold yet, but they've been keeping a close eye on the running back market and will probably add to this group (they've shown interest in Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy) before the start of the season. Whatever drop-off they might experience at RB2 will be offset by the growth of RB1 Sanders, who averaged more than 5 yards per carry and 97 all-purpose yards from Week 8 on last season as a rookie and looks to be a dual-threat star in the making.

Howard was key for this team over the first half of the season, but Sanders and Scott proved they're ready for more snaps. Once a final piece is added, this group could be even better than last season.

Quarterbacks

Can Jalen Hurts find the same level of success in the NFL as Lamar Jackson did? Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Additions: Hurts (second round)

Losses: Josh McCown (unsigned)

Returners: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Kyle Lauletta

Better, worse or the same? Better

There are a couple of concerns here. McCown was very good for Wentz. Whatever Wentz needed, whether it be a sounding board or a cheerleader or a stress-relieving laugh, McCown provided. The roles were well defined and McCown was clearly there to support Wentz. Hurts has the reputation of being a great teammate, but the dynamics are naturally different when you add a young, hungry second-round talent to the mix. There's also a lack of experience behind Wentz, as Sudfeld and Hurts have a combined 25 NFL snaps between them.

The flip side is that McCown, 40, was injured halfway through his only meaningful action of 2019 -- a wild-card playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January. The Eagles wanted to stay true to their philosophy and reinvest in the quarterback position, and they have added an electric player in Hurts who might be able to create a little magic if given the opportunity. He's expected to have a niche role in the offense to start, perhaps much like Lamar Jackson did his rookie season in Baltimore. While Hurts develops, the Eagles could turn to Sudfeld in case of emergency. He is short on game experience but has been in the system for three years and has gained the coaches' trust.

Tight ends

Expect to see plenty of tight end Zach Ertz in the Eagles' offense in 2020. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Additions: Noah Togiai (UFA)

Losses: Richard Rodgers (Redskins)

Returners: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Alex Ellis, Josh Perkins

Better, worse or the same? Same

And there's nothing wrong with that in this instance. Ertz and Goedert have a very strong case for being the best tight end duo in the game. They were No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns last season. Philadelphia was in a two-TE set a whopping 46% of the time last season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Expect plenty more of that look in 2020, along with better results now that there is some receiver speed on the outside to take the top off the defense.

Offensive line

Additions: Prince Tega Wanogho (sixth round), Jack Driscoll (fourth round), Luke Juriga (UFA), Julian Good-Jones (UFA), Casey Tucker (Lions)

Losses: Jason Peters (unsigned), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Lions)

Returners: Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Keegan Render

Better, worse or the same? Worse

The Eagles made the decision to let Peters test free agency and move ahead with Dillard, the Eagles' 2019 first-round pick, at left tackle. Dillard was up and down as a rookie and not everyone in the building is convinced he is ready for prime time. Unless Philly brings back Peters, who remains a free agent, Dillard will be responsible for Wentz's blind side, and that could go one of two ways.

Their tackle depth took a hit as well with Vaitai getting a handsome deal to start for the Lions. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has been very good at developing prospects, and he will be called on again to get a couple of promising rookie O-linemen -- Wanogho and Driscoll -- up to speed.

The group remains in good shape overall with anchors Kelce, Johnson and Brooks in place.

Coming Thursday: Eagles' defense