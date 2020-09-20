Carson Wentz outdueled by Jared Goff, putting Eagles in 0-2 hole

PHILADELPHIA -- The battle of the top two picks from 2016 went to the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff, who lit up the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary for 267 yards and three touchdowns touchdowns en route to a 37-19 win Sunday. Carson Wentz (242 yards, two interceptions) could not match the level of play of his old training partner, and now the Eagles are in an 0-2 hole.

Wentz's decision-making has been shaky over the first two games. That was true on his third-quarter interception, when he forced the ball into the end zone for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and had it picked by Darious Williams. It was the turning point of the game, as a promising drive that could have put the Eagles ahead was thwarted. They never regained momentum. Wentz has already been intercepted four times on the young season after throwing just seven INTs all of last year.

There is plenty of blame to go around -- the defense looked bewildered by a misdirection attack they knew was coming -- but Philadelphia needed its franchise quarterback to elevate the offense and meet the moment, and he didn't deliver despite a much-improved performance from the offensive line.

There is plenty of time to turn things around, but the concern is growing when it comes to the QB.

Bold prediction for next week: Jalen Hurts will get snaps at quarterback. The second-round pick was elevated to QB2 after being inactive for the opener against Washington. He played three snaps Sunday and was used as a decoy, lining up both in the backfield and out wide as a receiver. His play package will expand as the season goes on, and the bet here is we'll see him get some direct snaps before long.

Eye-popping NextGen Stat: Goff did not throw his first incompletion until there was 3:06 remaining in the first half. He had never started a game better than 5-of-5 entering the day. On Sunday, he opened 13-of-13.

Describe the game in two words. Coaching clinic. Sean McVay spun circles around Jim Schwartz's unit, using pre-snap motion and misdirection to befuddle the Eagles' defense. They knew it was coming -- the players and coaches mentioned the "eye wash" Los Angeles utilizes all week -- and yet they were dizzied to the tune of 449 yards allowed.