Jalen Hurts offers promise in Eagles' loss to Ravens

Miles Sanders breaks off a 74-yard run, but he's hit and fumbles the ball. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside recovers the ball in the end zone for an Eagles touchdown. (0:39)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles need to give quarterback Jalen Hurts a bigger role.

That has become increasingly obvious over the past several weeks, and was crystallized in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. An Eagles offense that was ineffective for long stretches sprang to life on the handful of plays Hurts was inserted into the lineup.

Jalen Hurts was one of few bright spots in the Eagles' loss to the Ravens on Sunday. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia generated 109 yards on six plays out of two-quarterback looks (18.0 average), compared to 255 yards on the other 58 snaps (4.4 average). Hurts totaled 26 yards on three touches and gave the Ravens a little something extra to think about when he wasn't involved on the play, including on Miles Sanders' 74-yard run that resulted in a JJ Arcega-Whiteside touchdown.

The idea that Carson Wentz should be benched in favor of Hurts should be put on ice for now. Wentz nearly rallied a decimated offense back from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit, throwing for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Not to mention, the Eagles are tied to Wentz financially after giving him a four-year, $128 million extension last summer. Sitting him is a move that would be very hard to come back from.

What Wentz needs are playmakers who will loosen defenses up and make life easier while he operates behind an unrecognizable offensive line and with a makeshift supporting cast. Hurts at the very least offers that.

Troubling trend: The injuries continue to mount at an alarming rate. Sanders (knee) did not return following his long third-quarter run. Tight end Zach Ertz was knocked out of the game with an ankle injury in the second half, and rookie right tackle Jack Driscoll (ankle) exited on a cart in the fourth quarter. Wentz and center Jason Kelce were the only original starters on offense still on the field by game's end.

Eye-popping stat: The Eagles ended the first quarter with 10 yards of offense on 11 plays, their lowest total in a quarter in the past two seasons.

Silver lining: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham continues to produce. He followed up his 10-catch, 152-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers by grabbing six catches for 75 yards with a touchdown Sunday. The 2019 sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions has 18 catches, 284 yards and three touchdowns in three games with the Eagles.