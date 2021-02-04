Eagles' Jalen Hurts surprises 7-year-old, family with $30K check for new home

Marcus Spears says he doesn't believe there will be a quarterback competition between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts. (1:35)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been spreading a lot of love in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

He connected with the family of a 7-year-old boy named Erick, who is battling cancer, through Alex's Lemonade Stand to fulfill their Christmas wishes during this past holiday season. Hurts learned over that time that the family of seven from Nottingham, Pennsylvania was living in a two-bedroom trailer, so when he went to visit them, he surprised them with a check for $30,000 to put toward a new home.

WATCH: As @JalenHurts was taking on his first season with the @Eagles, he was also building a special relationship with an amazing family of fans fighting childhood cancer that he met through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"I know they've experienced a lot of adversity. They've had to deal with a lot of different things," Hurts said. "But one thing I like to do is be encouraging at all times, uplift those around me, and I just wanted to make an impact in the city of Philadelphia, in this area."

Alex's Lemonade Stand, founded in 2005 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, is a pediatric cancer charity dedicated to changing children's lives and supporting their families.

Hurts, 22, also did a virtual meet-and-greet with students from Boys Latin Charter School in West Philadelphia earlier this month along with the NFL's vice president of football operations Roman Oben. Hurts revealed during the session that he was donating $10,000 to the school along with bucket hats for the entire football team.

Great time hosting @JalenHurts on a virtual meet & greet w/ @BoysLatinCS of Philadelphia fb team.

Hurts, the Eagles' second-round pick out of Oklahoma, started four games his rookie season and threw for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 354 yards and three scores.

In August, he surprised a super fan by the name of Alexander from Baton Rouge, Louisiana by sporting a custom blue backpack with Alexander's name on it, to match the one Alexander had in tribute to Hurts.