Fits for the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 12 in the 2021 NFL draft

PHILADELPHIA -- The pressure is on general manager Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to get this one right.

By making a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move back from No. 6 to No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, the Eagles secured an extra 2022 first-round pick. That gives them up to three first-rounders next year and increases their options for building out the team moving forward.

But it was a risky move. Philadelphia, which ranked 26th in points scored (20.9 PPG) and 28th in passing yards (207.9 YPG) last season, could have walked away with a difference-maker such as Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase depending on how the draft dominoes fell. For a fan base already haunted by the team's recent decisions to pass on DK Metcalf and Justin Jefferson, this is hardly the time for another "he could have been ours!" playmaker to be out in the league.

Such pangs would be largely offset by the Eagles nailing their pick at 12. Some standout players have been taken in that slot over the years, from Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to Philadelphia's own Fletcher Cox. Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders got wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th selection.

2021 NFL draft coverage • Mock drafts: Kiper » | McShay »

• Rankings: Kiper » | McShay »

• 13 QBs in the class, five key stats »

• Kiper's March mailbag: 15 questions »

Full ranking » | Pick order » | More »

The chances of hitting on a prospect drop the further down a team drafts, however, putting the onus on the decision-makers to choose correctly. With that in mind, here are some prospects who could be a fit for Philly at 12:

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is expected to put a heavy emphasis on his secondary and needs a cornerback to play opposite Darius Slay. Horn (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) has ideal size and a physical style of play that should translate well to the pros. The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a corner and pick two spots before the Eagles, who might be holding their breath while their NFC East rival is on the clock.

Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

History favors Philadelphia selecting a lineman. The Eagles have used seven of their past 10 first-round picks on big men. Building from the inside out has been an organizational principle dating to the coach Andy Reid days. Slater (6-foot-4, 304 pounds) played both right and left tackle in college. He is credited with giving up zero sacks at left tackle as a junior before opting out last season. Some evaluators believe he'd be best as a guard. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland could be drawn to his versatility.

Vera-Tucker (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) started his career at guard before moving to left tackle, where he garnered first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2020. Where he plays in the pros could be in the eye of the beholder. With three-fifths of their offensive line (Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Jason Kelce) north of 30 years old, the Eagles need to find starting-caliber linemen to serve as reinforcements and a bridge to the future.

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Paye (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at Michigan's pro day and benched 225 pounds 36 times, affirming the standout strength and quickness he has shown on the field. Teams will have to square that with his relatively modest production (11.5 sacks in 28 career games). The Eagles need to bolster their edge rush, especially with Brandon Graham, 32, in the twilight of his career. Perhaps they can go with a fellow Michigan alum and team captain in Paye to serve as Graham's eventual replacement.

If the Tide comes in ...

All four of Alabama's top prospects -- wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Mac Jones and cornerback Patrick Surtain II -- could be in play should they go lower than expected in the draft.

Waddle has drawn comparisons to Kansas City's Tyreek Hill and is the type of speed receiver Roseman tends to gravitate toward. His counterpart, Smith, won the Heisman Trophy this past season after catching 117 balls for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, but he might slide a bit because of concerns about his frame (6-foot-1, 170 pounds).

Jones would certainly be a curveball. If they were hot after him, the Eagles wouldn't have traded out of the No. 6 slot. But what if he's the top player on their board at that point?

Surtain is widely regarded as the No. 1 corner in the draft. If he somehow falls and makes it past the Cowboys at No. 10, the Eagles could pounce.