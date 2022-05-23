Philadelphia Eagles' odds soaring after James Bradberry, A.J. Brown additions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles players were just making their way into the locker room Wednesday when word began to spread that the team had made yet another significant acquisition, signing cornerback James Bradberry to a one-year, $10 million deal.

"I [heard] a few guys talking about it, and then I looked at my phone and I saw it," said fellow corner Avonte Maddox. "Pretty lit. Pretty cool."

“Just saw it on Twitter," added linebacker T.J. Edwards. "It’s awesome."

The buzz around the Eagles is growing after a series of notable moves this offseason. They signed edge rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract at the start of free agency; acquired receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans on the first night of the draft and gave him a four-year, $100 million extension; selected Georgia defensive standouts Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in the first and third rounds; inked linebacker Kyzir White to a one-year deal; and added Bradberry.

The Brown trade alone was enough to shift perception. The Eagles moved from 50-1 to 40-1 to win the Super Bowl, 20-1 to 18-1 to win the NFC, and bumped up to +325 to win the NFC East at Caesars Sportsbook following the Brown deal. Those odds have since ticked, with Philadelphia now at +250 to win the division, closing in on the favorite Dallas Cowboys at -110.

The surge in expectations is understandable. The Eagles overachieved in Year 1 under the tandem of coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts by reaching the playoffs with a 9-8 record. They have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL in 2022, according to FPI, and have addressed many of their biggest weaknesses in recent months.

Though just 24, Brown brings plenty of production with him to Philadelphia. He has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in two of his three NFL seasons. Only two players have averaged more yards per target than Brown (10.1) since he entered the NFL in 2019 (minimum 150 targets), trailing just the San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (10.7) and Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (10.2), per ESPN Stats & Information. He figures to be a nice complement to DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert in the passing game.

"He’s a tremendous player," Goedert said of Brown. "He’s a physical person on the field. I’m just excited to watch what he does when he gets the ball in his hands. To have him on the field, I feel like it will just make everybody on the offense better.”

Most Pass Breakups, 2017-21 James Bradberry is one of three players with at least 70 pass breakups in the last give seasons. The others are Marshon Lattimore and Darius Slay, his new teammate on the Eagles. Player PBs Team Marshon Lattimore 74 Saints James Bradberry 72 Eagles Darius Slay 71 Eagles

The defense needed some serious attention after finishing last in opponent completion percentage (69.4) and 31st in sacks (29) last year. Reddick should be a major shot in the arm to the pass rush, having posted 23.5 sacks and 34 quarterback hits over the past two seasons.

The onus didn't fall on the defensive line alone last season. In fact, they were fourth overall in ESPN's pass rush win rate (49.4%) metric, yet ranked just 27th in quarterback contacts with 132. That's in large part because defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon had his secondary frequently playing ultra-soft in coverage, allowing quarterbacks to get the ball out quick.

He'll be able to challenge more in Year 2 now that players are more familiar with his system and he has one of the better corner trios in the league on paper in Darius Slay, Bradberry and Maddox. Bradberry ranked fourth in the NFL last season in pass breakups with 17.

"Anytime we can add a player like that, it’ll boost any team," safety Marcus Epps said. "He’s been proving he’s a really good player in this league for a while.”

Davis is expected to be the anchor Gannon needs in the middle of his defense to dial up multiple fronts, while White and Dean -- the reigning Butkus Award winner -- are expected to elevate the play of a linebacker group that often struggled last season.

The "Dream Team" 2011 squad serves as a constant reminder in Philly that winning the offseason doesn't always translate into success. Pertinent questions remain, including whether the safety group is good enough and if Hurts will elevate his game in his second year as a full-time starter to help make the team a legitimate contender. But following what Eagles brass openly described as a transition year, it's clear they've shifted the build into overdrive.

"We’re just adding really big pieces to this," Edwards said. "Now it’s about everyone kind of finding their role and fitting in."