Why the Eagles signed suspended CB Isaiah Rodgers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles’ decision to sign suspended cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Monday was all about getting a jump on the competition.

Rodgers, 25, was released by the Indianapolis Colts in late June after being suspended indefinitely by the league for gambling policy violations. He was immediately placed on the reserve/suspended list upon being signed by Philadelphia and is not eligible to apply for reinstatement until after the 2023 season.

The Eagles are playing the long game here, according to a source, and chose to get Rodgers into the fold before his market had a chance to heat up.

Rodgers has shown some promise over his first three seasons, starting 10 games at corner and compiling three interceptions, 90 tackles and 10 passes defensed. He limited quarterbacks to a completion rate of 58.6 percent over 15 games last season. Rodgers has also served as a kick and punt returner and had a 101-yard kick return touchdown as a rookie.

His contract will toll this year and will take effect in 2024. He will not count against the 2023 salary cap or occupy a roster spot while on the suspended list.

The Eagles look to be in good shape at corner at the moment, but starters Darius Slay (32) and James Bradberry (30) are deeper into their careers. Slay carries a cap hit of about $11 million in 2024.

Behind them is a group of promising young cornerbacks that includes second-year player Josh Jobe and rookie Kelee Ringo. The Rodgers addition gives them another potential option for ’24 with no real downside for this season.