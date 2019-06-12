Ryan Switzer cools down Steelers minicamp with ice cream truck

PITTSBURGH -- After catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger during Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp, Ryan Switzer beat soft-serve coverage in the parking lot of the team facility.

Switzer treated players and employees to Bruster's Ice Cream after Wednesday's practice. The Bruster's truck pulled up shortly after practice and quickly drew a crowd.

Switzer said he's a big fan of Bruster's, an ice cream chain headquartered in Bridgewater, Pennsylvania, so he figured give the company some love.

"Plus the guys like it," he said.

Switzer has hired the truck for appearances multiple times since joining the team via trade from the Dallas Cowboys in August.

Several players have said this year's Steelers are "team-oriented," and this gesture only helps.

Switzer plays multiple roles for the Steelers, having caught 36 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown last season along with six rushes for 21 yards, and 859 yards in kick and punt returns.