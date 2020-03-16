Don't expect Steelers to have another splashy free-agency period

PITTSBURGH -- A year ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers opened the NFL free-agency period with an exclamation point.

In a move largely uncharacteristic of the organization, the Steelers, who began 2019 free agency with $21.3 million in cap space, signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year, $25.5 million deal -- the most lucrative free-agent deal in franchise history for the first week of unrestricted free agency -- on the second day of the period.

Soon after, they added wide receiver Donte Moncrief on a two-year, $9 million deal to fill some of the void left by Antonio Brown and then signed linebacker Mark Barron to a two-year, $12-million deal.

With those moves, the Steelers dedicated a large chunk of their cap space to players who didn’t develop in Pittsburgh’s system.

"Signing three veteran players is a little unusual for us," general manager Kevin Colbert told the team website at the annual NFL owners meetings a year ago, "but we had the cap flexibility to do that type of stuff [in 2019]. So when it made sense, we just added players, but we didn't go in with any goal of signing one, two, three. We just always kind of let it unfold ..."

A full-time starter in his first year with the organization, Nelson is a major success by most measures, while Moncrief was the exact opposite and Barron is somewhere in the middle. Even with the success of Nelson’s signing, the Steelers won’t continue a trend of splashy signings this year.

After setting records with Nelson’s contract a year ago, expect the Steelers to return to their quiet ways when free agency officially opens Wednesday. Instead of making big signings, the franchise will likely continue dedicating most of their resources to their own players. Even with the passage of the new collective bargaining agreement, they can’t afford to do much more than that.

The Steelers had cap flexibility a year ago with more than $21 million to spend -- the most in the past five years -- but after signing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an extension in April 2019, the cap is even tighter this time around.

Although the new CBA passed Sunday and the salary cap rose to $198.2 million, the cap-strapped Steelers still don't have much freedom to fill their wish list from the pool of marquee, veteran free agents. Early projections had the salary cap rising to at least $200 million, and an additional $2 million would've really helped teams like the Steelers, who initially had $1.7 million in cap space.

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert's offseason priority won't revolve around big-name signings. Keith Srakocic/AP

Regardless of any additional flexibility, expect the team to use some of the money they have to re-sign free agent offensive tackles Matt Feiler and Zach Banner and special teams captain and reserve linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Feiler joined the Steelers in 2015 after spending a year on the Houston Texans’ practice squad as an undrafted free agent. He was an every-game starter in 2019 and played every snap of the season. Feiler could end up sliding into the left guard role if Ramon Foster departs as a cap casualty. After gaining a cult following as an eligible receiver and sixth offensive lineman last season, Banner could be in the running to fill B.J. Finney’s role as the versatile backup. Finney, an unrestricted free agent, likely played himself out of the Steelers’ budget.

The Steelers have also been high on restricted free agent DB Mike Hilton, who joined the Steelers in December 2016 as a practice squad member, after he played 62% of defensive snaps in 2019.

Linebacker Bud Dupree, the Steelers’ 2015 first-round draft pick, is already a likely lock for the franchise tag, keeping him with the Steelers for at least one season for about $15.8 million. In addition to worrying about this year’s salary cap, the Steelers also have to make moves that will allow them flexibility to pick up the fifth-year option for linebacker T.J. Watt and/or extend wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Those moves include making tough decisions on veterans like Ramon Foster, Anthony Chickillo and Vance McDonald. The team will have to part with at least a couple of them to free up cap space, along with restructuring contracts like that of defensive end Cam Heyward, who is in the final year of the five-year contract extension he signed in 2015. Heyward has a base salary of $9.5 million in 2020 with a cap hit of $13.3 million. If the Steelers sign him to an extension, they could lower that cap hit by giving him a lower salary this year and spreading out a signing bonus over the life of the deal.

Any money left over from cuts and contract restructuring would then go to inexpensive free agents that could include players like tight end Charles Clay and outside linebacker Nate Orchard.

All of those moves fall in line with the team’s philosophy of building through the draft, molding younger talent and rewarding those who succeed in the system with big paydays.

Since 2015, the Steelers have spent an average of $1.6 million in guaranteed money on free agents, the second-lowest amount in the league. The Dallas Cowboys spent the least in that time at $1.4 million.

The Steelers’ $7.5 million guaranteed spent on Nelson in 2019 was the most money given to an outside free agent in the past five years. Beyond that, cornerback Joe Haden’s $5.8 million in 2017 was the next-highest. But even that signing happened outside of free agency. Haden was picked up by the Steelers in August after he was cut by the Browns. TE Ladarius Green fetched $4.8 million in guaranteed money in 2016 followed by S Morgan Burnett’s $4.3 million in 2018. In 2015, running back DeAngelo Williams was the Steelers’ highest-paid outside free agent at just $1.1 million guaranteed.

In other words, consider last year’s free agency an anomaly.

"You know, the draft has always been, and will always be the foundation of how we try to build a team" Colbert said a year ago, "and when we can and want to add a free agent, we will do it. It's worked for us the majority of the time. We've added some significant players that have helped us win Super Bowls.

“Sometimes, it doesn't work out, and you are always more comfortable with your own players because you've been with them for two, three, four years. You try to keep those players in the mix, but if you have to add someone from the outside, you want to be open to that as well."